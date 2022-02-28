ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks' Andrew Cogliano: Out Sunday

 7 days ago

Cogliano (personal) will not play Sunday against Seattle, Sheng Peng of...

Sharks' Zach Sawchenko: Making first start Sunday

Sawchenko will guard the road goal Sunday versus the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Sawchenko will make his first NHL start Sunday after opening his career with three relief appearances. He's posted a .930 save percentage with 0-1-0 record this season in his first taste of NHL action. It's expected the 24-year-old will settle into a backup role to Alex Stalock while Adin Hill (lower body) and James Reimer (lower body) are both out.
Jets' Andrew Copp: Helps out on power play

Copp notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. Copp set up the first of Paul Stastny's two tallies in the contest. In his two games since returning from a concussion, Copp has a goal and two helpers, all coming on the power play. The 27-year-old is up to 31 points, 136 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. While he's limited to a third-line role at even strength, he plays in all situations and should continue to chip in solid supporting offense.
Sharks' Jonathan Dahlen: Ruled out next two games

Dahlen (upper body) was ruled out for Saturday's game against Nashville and Sunday's contest versus Anaheim, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Friday. Dahlen will set his sights on returning for Thursday's game against Los Angeles. He has already missed two contests while dealing with an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old has averaged 12:37 of ice time -- 1:35 during the power play -- and registered four points over his last 10 appearances.
Thunder's Derrick Favors: Out Sunday

Favors (back) is out Sunday against the Jazz. Favors will miss a third straight game due to back soreness. It's not clear when he'll return.
Andrew Cogliano
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Out Sunday

Williams (knee) is out Sunday against the Jazz. Williams last played Feb. 16. It's not clear when he'll return from his sprained left knee.
Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
Russell Wilson addresses trade rumors as speculation swirls that he wants to leave Seahawks

At this time last year, there wasn't a quarterback in the NFL who was providing more offseason drama than Russell Wilson. During an interview in February 2021, Wilson made it clear that he wasn't happy with the state of the Seahawks -- most notably the offensive line -- and things got so bad that the quarterback's agent actually released a list of four teams Wilson would be willing to accept a trade to.
Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
Kings' Brendan Lemieux: Remains out Sunday

Lemieux (lower body) will not participate in Sunday's game against Buffalo, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio. Lemieux exited Friday's game with a lower-body injury after logging just 1:35 of ice time. The 25-year-old has averaged 10:59 of ice time and generated three points over his last 10 appearances prior to Friday. He will set his sights on returning for Monday's tilt versus Boston.
Raptors' David Johnson: Still out Sunday

Johnson (knee) is out Sunday against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. Johnson has been dealing with left knee inflammation recently and will be unavailable for a third straight game. His continued absence won't impact Toronto's rotation.
Wizards' Vernon Carey: Out Sunday

Carey (hip) is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Pacers. Carey will be unavailable for the third consecutive game as he continues to nurse a bruised right hip. His absence won't be significant for Washington given he's appeared in only three NBA games this season.
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Ruled out Sunday

Dort (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz. Dort will be unavailable for an eighth straight game due to a left shoulder strain. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski and Vit Krejci should continue to see increased run.
Thunder's Ty Jerome: Still out Sunday

Jerome (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz. Jerome continues to deal with left hip soreness and will be sidelined for a seventh consecutive game. Theo Maledon and Vit Krejci should be in line for additional run once again.
Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Officially out Sunday

Noel (foot) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. The Knicks initially omitted Noel from their injury report for Sunday's contest, but as has been the case since the All-Star break, the veteran center will remain out while he continues to deal with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. New York also lists Taj Gibson (illness) as doubtful for the contest, so rookie Jericho Sims is seemingly locked in as the top backup to starter Mitchell Robinson.
Watch: Brawl Breaks Out at San Jose Sharks Game

A fight broke out in the stands during the San Jose Sharks game against the Nashville Predators Saturday night in SAP Center. About 20 people were reportedly involved in the fight and video from the video shows fans fighting during the game . Witnesses told NBC Bay Area Sunday that...
Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Ruled out Sunday

Matthews is out Sunday against the Suns due to left hamstring soreness. Matthews appeared in each of the Bucks' last five matchups and averaged 4.4 points in 23.0 minutes per game during that time. DeAndre' Bembry and Jevon Carter should see an uptick in playing time Sunday.
