Sharks' Andrew Cogliano: Out Sunday

Copp notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. Copp set up the first of Paul Stastny's two tallies in the contest. In his two games since returning from a concussion, Copp has a goal and two helpers, all coming on the power play. The 27-year-old is up to 31 points, 136 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. While he's limited to a third-line role at even strength, he plays in all situations and should continue to chip in solid supporting offense.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO