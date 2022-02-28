ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

We would like y'all to meet Brenda Weber

Bay Area Entertainer
 7 days ago

Brenda Weber is a devoted wife, mother of three, and grandmother of 8.
In 1974 her family moved to League City, TX where she met the love her life,
Randy Weber.
For 26 years, she taught 4th grade in Pearland, while Randy ran their air conditioning company. After Randy was elected to the U S Congress, Brenda retired from teaching so that she could help him serve the people of the 14th District of Texas.
She has served as a board member for Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters, Galveston County
Children’s Service, Crisis Pregnancy Center of Texas City and Alvin
Community College Foundation.
She is also a member of The Congressional Spouses Club, Republican Congressional Spouses, and is the founding member of The Kindred Hearts of Galveston County which
offers supports for the spouses of elected officials.
As followers of Jesus Christ, Brenda and Randy attend Sagemont Church in Houston where she
participates in Women’s LifeTouch Bible Ministry Her goal is to leave the world in a better place than when she found it and along the way help others to do the same.

