We would like y'all to meet Brenda Weber

Brenda Weber is a devoted wife, mother of three, and grandmother of 8.

In 1974 her family moved to League City, TX where she met the love her life,

Randy Weber.

For 26 years, she taught 4th grade in Pearland, while Randy ran their air conditioning company. After Randy was elected to the U S Congress, Brenda retired from teaching so that she could help him serve the people of the 14th District of Texas.

She has served as a board member for Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters, Galveston County

Children’s Service, Crisis Pregnancy Center of Texas City and Alvin

Community College Foundation.

She is also a member of The Congressional Spouses Club, Republican Congressional Spouses, and is the founding member of The Kindred Hearts of Galveston County which

offers supports for the spouses of elected officials.

As followers of Jesus Christ, Brenda and Randy attend Sagemont Church in Houston where she

participates in Women’s LifeTouch Bible Ministry Her goal is to leave the world in a better place than when she found it and along the way help others to do the same.

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970