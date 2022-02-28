Sharks' Nicolas Meloche: Good to go Sunday

The Nets announced that Curry (ankle) will be available to play Sunday against the Celtics in Boston, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. Brooklyn had listed Curry as probable heading into the day with the sore left ankle, so fantasy managers never had much reason to fear that the 31-year-old would be sidelined Sunday. For just the second time since he was acquired from Philadelphia on Feb. 10, Curry will be sharing the backcourt with Kyrie Irving, who is eligible to play in Boston after missing the Nets' previous three contests due to the vaccination mandates in place in New York City and Toronto.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO