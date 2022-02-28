ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks' Nicolas Meloche: Good to go Sunday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Meloche (undisclosed) will suit up Sunday against the Kraken, Sheng Peng of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Sharks' Radim Simek: Not playing Sunday

Simek (undisclosed) will not be available Sunday against Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The 29-year-old has just two points with a minus-12 rating through 34 games this season. Simek will be considered questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Kings until more information is available.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Zach Sawchenko: Making first start Sunday

Sawchenko will guard the road goal Sunday versus the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Sawchenko will make his first NHL start Sunday after opening his career with three relief appearances. He's posted a .930 save percentage with 0-1-0 record this season in his first taste of NHL action. It's expected the 24-year-old will settle into a backup role to Alex Stalock while Adin Hill (lower body) and James Reimer (lower body) are both out.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Good to go Sunday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) is in Sunday's lineup against the Stars, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports. Zuccarello was a late scratch for Friday's tilt with Buffalo but he'll jump back into action after missing just one game. The 34-year-old winger has racked up 17 goals and 54 points through 45 games this season. He'll jump back into a top-six role Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Heat's Caleb Martin: Good to go Saturday

Martin (Achilles) is available for Saturday's game against the 76ers. Martin will continue to play through Achilles soreness. He's coming off an excellent performance of 22 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes against the Nets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Ferraro
Person
Nicolas Meloche
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Brandon Williams: Good to go Saturday

Williams (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Jamie Hudson of KOIN 6 News Portland reports. Williams has averaged 12.7 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 19.7 minutes across the past four games. He's one of eight Trail Blazers available for Saturday's game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sharks#Kraken#San Jose Hockey
CBS Sports

Russell Wilson addresses trade rumors as speculation swirls that he wants to leave Seahawks

At this time last year, there wasn't a quarterback in the NFL who was providing more offseason drama than Russell Wilson. During an interview in February 2021, Wilson made it clear that he wasn't happy with the state of the Seahawks -- most notably the offensive line -- and things got so bad that the quarterback's agent actually released a list of four teams Wilson would be willing to accept a trade to.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
CBS Sports

Spurs' Devin Vassell: Good to go Saturday

Vassell (abdomen) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets. Vassell was initially questionable but is seemingly feeling fine. He's started the past eight games with averages of 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.9 minutes.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Nets' Seth Curry: Good to go Sunday

The Nets announced that Curry (ankle) will be available to play Sunday against the Celtics in Boston, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. Brooklyn had listed Curry as probable heading into the day with the sore left ankle, so fantasy managers never had much reason to fear that the 31-year-old would be sidelined Sunday. For just the second time since he was acquired from Philadelphia on Feb. 10, Curry will be sharing the backcourt with Kyrie Irving, who is eligible to play in Boston after missing the Nets' previous three contests due to the vaccination mandates in place in New York City and Toronto.
NBA
The Spun

CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

One day remains in the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Only a handful of games will be played on Sunday, the final day of the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Major conference tournaments are set to begin next week. It’s the most wonderful time of the year in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Wins battle of the Kanes

Kane had a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers. Kane scored his 17th goal of the season and fifth in the last four games to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead in the first period. This game was a battle of the Kanes, as Evander (no relation) countered Patrick's two-point night with two goals for Edmonton. The Oilers' Kane scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, but Chicago's Kane got the last laugh when he helped set up Alex DeBrincat's power-play game-winner in overtime.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy