Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Strong second game in desert

 7 days ago

Ritchie had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Jets. Ritchie had...

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Scores in Thursday's win

Schmaltz scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche. Schmaltz put the Coyotes ahead at 5:27 of the third period, and Karel Vejmelka made it stand for an upset win. The 26-year-old Schmaltz continues to find twine with regularity -- he's netted seven goals and three assists in his last eight outings. The American forward has 12 tallies (including three game-winners), 26 points, 61 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 35 appearances overall.
Nick Schmaltz’s 7 points sets Coyotes record, most in NHL since 2012

In March, a Coyotes – Senators game carries more 2022 NHL Draft Lottery implications than anything else. Might as well set a record or two, then, huh? Nick Schmaltz just did that on Saturday, generating a Coyotes-record seven points (two goals, five assists) in Arizona’s 8-5 win over the Senators.
Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Snaps five-game slump

Kessel logged an assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Senators. Kessel set up Matias Maccelli's first NHL goal midway through the second period. It's been a bit of a quiet stretch lately for Kessel, who has three assists in his last eight outings. The 34-year-old has 34 points, 114 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-16 rating in 55 outings overall.
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Sets franchise record Saturday

Schmaltz scored two goals and five assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Senators. You read that correctly -- the 26-year-old put together a seven-point performance, setting a new Arizona franchise record in the process. Schmaltz's five helpers also tied the club record, and the only goal he didn't have a hand in Saturday was Matias Maccelli's first NHL tally. Schmaltz was already red hot coming into the game, and over his last 16 contests he's now reeled off 12 goals and 23 points.
Nick Schmaltz’s Historic Night Propels Coyotes Over Ottawa Senators

What a way to end a homestand. Nick Schmaltz recorded a franchise-record seven points, Matias Maccelli scored his first NHL goal, and the Arizona Coyotes concluded their eight-game homestand with a wild 8-5 win over the Ottawa Senators in front of 11,810 raucous fans on Saturday at Gila River Arena.
