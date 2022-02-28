Coyotes' Nick Ritchie: Strong second game in desert

Schmaltz scored two goals and five assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Senators. You read that correctly -- the 26-year-old put together a seven-point performance, setting a new Arizona franchise record in the process. Schmaltz's five helpers also tied the club record, and the only goal he didn't have a hand in Saturday was Matias Maccelli's first NHL tally. Schmaltz was already red hot coming into the game, and over his last 16 contests he's now reeled off 12 goals and 23 points.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO