New Castle, DE

Delaware State Police Issue Traffic Advisory- New Castle

 7 days ago

New Castle, DE- Delaware State Police is issuing a traffic advisory for RT 40 and US 13, New Castle. Due to a structure fire in the area, RT 40 eastbound and westbound is closed between the US 13 split and Wilton Blvd. Additionally, US 13 southbound is closed between the RT 40 split and Llangollen Blvd. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time.

Released: 022722 2013

#Llangollen
Milford, DE
Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

