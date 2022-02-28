ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicharito scored an incredible last-second goal to stun the Red Bulls

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Soccer is often a game where you have to bide your time for that one perfect moment. In a low-scoring sport, it’s not only a test of patience and a stubborn resolve to keep finishing every run and tackle hard, but of your capacity to capitalize on a chance that, very likely, might not come again. Not everyone can be so clutch to find the ball on their foot at the right time and, also, slash it through the back of the net.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has made a name for being that player for his teams throughout his stellar international career. In the MLS season opener against defending the MLS champion, New York Red Bulls, the L.A. Galaxy (+155) star reminded everyone of his steely nerves.

With the game tied at 0-0 in the final minute of regulation and the clock about to strike midnight, er, stoppage time, Chicharito broke through.

In terms of season-opening game-winning goals, it doesn’t get any bigger or more stunning than a last-minute top-shelf strike right below the crossbar. But you’d be hard-pressed to convince anyone it’s a surprise that Chicharito pulled off such a remarkable athletic feat in crunch time.

The Galaxy landed a massive haymaker on the best team in the league, and it was another day at the office for their international star.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN hilariously showed 'Big Baby' Davis the moment he got booted from courtside seats

The Boston Celtics really need to hook up Glen “Big Baby” Davis with some better seats. This could have all been avoided. Davis was in attendance for Sunday’s game between the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden, and as a former Celtics players and NBA champion, it made plenty of sense for the ESPN on ABC broadcast to show Davis at his courtside seat. But the timing was absolutely impeccable.
NBA
