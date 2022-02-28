ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJO1r_0eQrYu3E00

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The cast of CODA was named Best Ensemble in a Film at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica Sunday night.

Troy Kotsur was also named Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film.

Jessica Chastain won for Best Actress in a Film for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, while the Best Actor in a Film trophy went to Will Smith for King Richard and Ariana DeBose earned the honor for Best Supporting Actress for her role in West Side Story.

Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon were voted Best Actor and Actress in a Drama Series for Squid Game. The cast of Succession won for Best Ensemble of a Drama Series.

Kate Winslet took home the award for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for Mare of Easttown. Michael Keaton won the equivalent Best Actor trophy for Dopesick.

Jean Smart picked up the Best Actress in a Comedy statuette for Hacks and Jason Sudeikis scored the Best Actor in a Comedy prize for Ted Lasso. Sudeikis and his co-stars also won the title of Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Helen Mirren was previously announced as this year's recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Among the presenters at the gala, which honors excellence in movie and TV acting, were Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Jessica Chastain, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Jesse Plemons, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Mira Sorvino.

Hamilton icons Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. kicked off the host-less show with a montage of the nominated performances, as well as an acknowledgement of support for the people of Ukraine, who are currently at war with Russia.

