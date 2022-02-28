ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas police officer facing charges in casino robbery

Las Vegas police are investigating one of their own officers for the robbery at a casino Sunday morning.

Authorities say they responded to the Rio hotel-casino in the 4100 block of South Valley View Boulevard at about 7 a.m. with reports of a robbery.

Security at the casino detained the suspect, who was later identified as off-duty officer Caleb Rogers, 33.

UPDATE: Las Vegas police officer accused of casino robbery appears in court

Rogers was arrested and booked on charges including burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon.

Rogers has been employed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 2015. He will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

