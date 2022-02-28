ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s everything coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in March 2022

By Mike Murphy
 7 days ago
Allegra Edwards and Robbie Amell star in Season 2 of “Upload,” coming to Amazon’s Prime Video. Amazon Studios

Amazon’s Prime Video has a light lineup in March, but has one returning hit and a new spinoff of one of its most popular shows.

The digital-afterlife dramedy “Upload” (March 11) returns for its second season, two years after its first. The “Black Mirror”-like sci-fi romantic mystery stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, and Allegra Edwards, and the first season was a welcome diversion in the early months of the pandemic lockdown. There’s also the animated “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” (March 4), a spinoff of the hugely popular and ultra-dark superhero series “The Boys,” with the voices of Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, Kieran Culkin and Aisha Tyler, among others.

Amazon

AMZN,

-1.53%

also has “Lucy & Desi” (March 4), a documentary from director Amy Poehler about the iconic couple behind TV’s “I Love Lucy”; “Master” (March 18), a movie about three women striving to find their places at an elite New England university, starring Regina Hall; and “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (March 25), an unscripted show that has the pop star out to find “confident, bad-ass women” to join her world tour.

Here’s the complete list of what’s coming in March, as of Feb. 28 (release dates are subject to change):

What’s coming in March 2022

March 1

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Proposal (2009)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Prometheus (2012)

Chronicle (2012)

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

Flightplan (2005)

The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Lawless (2012)

Crash (2005)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Blackfish (2013)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Blacula (1972)

Spaceballs (1987)

Be Cool (2005)

Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Baby Sheba (1975)

Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Puss In Boots (2012)

Takers (2010)

March 4

Lucy and Desi (2022)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1

March 5

Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

March 10

Harina (2022)

March 11

Upload (2022): Season 2

March 18

Jalsa (2022)

March 25

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1

