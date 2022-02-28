Here’s everything coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in March 2022

Allegra Edwards and Robbie Amell star in Season 2 of “Upload,” coming to Amazon’s Prime Video. Amazon Studios

Amazon’s Prime Video has a light lineup in March, but has one returning hit and a new spinoff of one of its most popular shows.

The digital-afterlife dramedy “Upload” (March 11) returns for its second season, two years after its first. The “Black Mirror”-like sci-fi romantic mystery stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, and Allegra Edwards, and the first season was a welcome diversion in the early months of the pandemic lockdown. There’s also the animated “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” (March 4), a spinoff of the hugely popular and ultra-dark superhero series “The Boys,” with the voices of Seth Rogen, Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, Kieran Culkin and Aisha Tyler, among others.

also has “Lucy & Desi” (March 4), a documentary from director Amy Poehler about the iconic couple behind TV’s “I Love Lucy”; “Master” (March 18), a movie about three women striving to find their places at an elite New England university, starring Regina Hall; and “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (March 25), an unscripted show that has the pop star out to find “confident, bad-ass women” to join her world tour.

Here’s the complete list of what’s coming in March, as of Feb. 28 (release dates are subject to change):

What’s coming in March 2022

March 1

March 4

Lucy and Desi (2022)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (2022): Season 1

March 5

Pete the Cat (2022): Season 2, Part 4

March 10

Harina (2022)

March 11

Upload (2022): Season 2

March 18

Jalsa (2022)

March 25

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (2022): Season 1