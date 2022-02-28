ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soulard cleaning up after Mardi Gras roars

By Ty Hawkins
FOX 2
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The streets of Soulard were quiet Sunday after the much-anticipated wild return of Mardi Gras on Saturday, where thousands of people of all ages came dressed in green, gold, and purple.

“One of the greatest traditions here in St. Louis. We’re so glad we’re able to bring that tradition back,” said Mardi Gras Foundation board member Bess McCoy.

McCoy said last year’s virtual event was good but it felt great having the neighborhood staple in person.

“We were able to keep it alive during COVID by going virtual. I think this year especially, folks are just ready to get back together. We’re excited to give them the opportunity to reconnect,” she said.

McCoy said Saturday’s event couldn’t have gone better and cleaning up after thousands is what the area prepares for each year.

“As soon as outdoor sales closed, we had cleanup crews out here working, and they’re going to be working around the clock until we get everything cleaned up and put back to normal,” she said.

Local businesses also cleaned up.

“Having Mardi Gras is about the same economic impact as if we were to host the World Series every February here in St. Louis. So, it’s really important for the Soulard neighborhood and region as a whole,” McCoy said.

Epic Pizza co-owner Todd George said the Mardi Gras celebration keeps getting better each year.

“One of the best crowds we’ve seen. Everyone from 21 to 80 seemed like they were out yesterday, so we had a great time,” George said.

George said it’s the people in the neighborhood and those who come for Mardi Gras who help make it special.

“It was in the 20s, people were out. It was great to see right up until the last slice we sold last night,” he said. “It was spectacular.”

George said January and February are generally slower, but Saturday Mardi Gras helps make up for that.

“Having this down here is such an economic driver. It’s really like Game 7 of the World Series. It’s that good,” George said.

George, like many business owners, was glad to see things go well for Soulard.

“There’s something for everyone during Mardi Gras down here. It’s an amazing event,” he said.

