ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Photo slideshow: UK celebrates Rhyne Howard’s career, then routs Auburn

Lexington Herald-Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky women's basketball team dubbed its Senior...

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Ukrainians trapped in besieged city as fighting blocks evacuation efforts

LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - About 200,000 people remained trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol on Monday after fighting stopped evacuation efforts over the weekend, with no sign that massive international sanctions were deterring Moscow from its invasion of Ukraine. Oil prices soared to their highest levels since...
EUROPE
The Hill

House working on bill to ban Russian oil imports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter Sunday that the House is exploring legislative options to isolate Russia, including a ban on Russian oil and energy. "Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues. "We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Auburn, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Reuters

Bennett says Israel will try to mediate on Ukraine even if prospects poor

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israel will continue trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine even if success seems unlikely, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday after returning from surprise talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary, citing the government's good relations...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhyne Howard
The Hill

Average gas price highest in over a decade

Average gas prices in the U.S. have hit their highest point in over a decade, reaching a nationwide average of $4 per gallon as of Sunday. According to AAA's national average gas price monitor, the average price for regular gasoline in the U.S. is now $4.009 per gallon, with states like California, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Hawaii seeing the highest prices, hovering between $4.18 and $5.29.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy