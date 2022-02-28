ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Succession Fans Loved This Cousin Greg Moment At The 2022 SAG Awards

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 SAG Awards were held in an airplane hanger under...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

Elle Fanning Went For A Laid-Back 2022 SAG Awards Look

Elle Fanning opted for comfort and style at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday as she arrived to the red carpet in a head-to-toe Gucci business suit complete with a cream blouse, white vest, sparkly black pants, Cartier jewels and Pasquale Bruni rings. It’s a slightly surprisingly look for the...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

All the Best Celebrity Couple Moments at the SAG Awards

And the award for best romance goes too... Between big wins and even bigger romances, the Screen Actors Guild Awards often features some incredible moments for Hollywood's hottest couples, who turn the event into a special date night. While there isn't currently an award category for "best couple," we know there are more than a few pairs in Tinseltown that are award-worthy.
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

‘CODA’ Cast’s Sweet Backstage Moment at the SAG Awards

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the cast of “CODA” backstage at the 2022 SAG Awards as they celebrated their win for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Marlee Matlin had accepted the award onstage, signing at the time, “We deaf actors have...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Braun
Hello Magazine

Selena Gomez mortified after embarrassing moment is caught on camera at SAG Awards

Most celebrities have suffered an embarrassing fall at some point in their career, and last night was unfortunately Selena Gomez's turn. As she arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 (SAG Awards) at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, the Hands to Myself singer, 29, was pictured falling to her knees as one of her black stilettoes reportedly broke. Luckily, someone was there to help her up and she swiftly removed her other shoe and hot-footed it away from the photographers, hiding her face from view.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Hanger#Actor#Covid
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

SAG Awards 2022: Romy & Michele Reunite, ‘Squid Game’ Shines & More Must-See Moments

Awards season has officially kicked off as the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated film and television’s biggest stars honoring the top performances of the past year. Along with bestowing recipients with the coveted Actor statue, the event also made way for plenty of fun, exciting, and occasionally amazing moments. Below, we’re breaking down some of the evening’s most memorable moments.
CELEBRITIES
Lebanon-Express

Five must-see moments from the SAG awards

From Michael Keaton almost missing his own acceptance speech to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reuniting, the stars gave us everything we wanted at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: ‘CODA’ Makes History, Michael Keaton Gets Emotional, Brian Cox’s Speech and Other Memorable Moments

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out Sunday night. In case you missed it, here are some of the most memorable moments of the night. ‘CODA’ Makes History With Two Wins CODA took home the award for best film ensemble, becoming the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to receive the award. And the film’s Troy Kotsur also made history with his best supporting actor win. Kotsur is the first deaf actor to be nominated and win a sole acting prize at the SAG Awards. He accepted the award with an emotional and comedic signed speech. “I’ve been...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Who’s Dating Who After The ‘Love Is Blind’ Finale? It Sounds Messy

The Love Is Blind Season 2 finale aired on Feb. 25, and the episode made it clear that not every couple got their happy ending... but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t find romance together post-production. Of the five couples that made it to their wedding day, only two — Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely; Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl — actually said “I do.” Assuming those couples have stayed together since filming wrapped (though anything is possible), that still leaves at least three couples’ relationship statuses unaccounted for: Deepti Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee, and Salvador Perez and Mallory Perez. So who’s dating who after the Love Is Blind finale? On social media, rumors are flying that some of the castmates are now dating each other. It’s confusing — and, TBH, sounds pretty messy.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Is Camila's New Song "Bam Bam" About Shawn? The Lyrics Mention A Breakup

Camila Cabello is celebrating her 25th birthday with new music. On March 3, aka the star’s birthday, she revealed that her third studio album, Familia, will arrive on April 8. The following day, she dropped a new single with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam.” The track marks Cabello’s first release since she announced her breakup with Shawn Mendes in November of last year. Because lyrics in her new hint at the end of a relationship, fans are convinced they’re a reference to her famous ex.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy