Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *Dallas Mavericks 126, Washington Wizards 0. So far, so great. Since the Feb. 10 trade of Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, it’s no secret the Mavs have slam-dunked the swap. While Porzingis has yet to suit up in Washington (he hasn’t played since Jan. 29 because of a bone bruise in his knee), Dinwiddie and Bertans are already paying dividends in Dallas.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO