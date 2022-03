ONLY ONE THING could have kept Josh Hairston from returning to Durham, N.C., for Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game as Duke basketball coach. His wife, Jackie Nared Hairston, is an assistant coach for the University of Oregon’s women’s team, which faced Utah late Friday night in the Pacific-12 Conference tournament semifinals in Las Vegas. That wasn’t the snag; the fact that she’s eight months pregnant with their first child definitely was.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO