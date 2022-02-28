ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Johnson’s 24 pace Indiana in win at Minnesota

By Dave Griffiths
FOX59
FOX59
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNufH_0eQrTmqL00

For the second game in a row, Xavier Johnson led Indiana with 24 points, this time in an 84-79 victory at Minnesota.

The Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten) led by as many as 27 points in the second half, but the Golden Gophers (13-14, 4-14 Big Ten) charged back late, led by 28 points from Payton Willis to narrow the margin to 3. Indiana hit their free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Rutgers will be next for the Hoosiers, as the Scarlet Knights come to Bloomington Wednesday, March 2 for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

IN THIS ARTICLE
