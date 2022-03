The Montana softball team scored a win on the first day of the Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix, Arizona, but fell in thrilling fashion in the nightcap. The Grizzlies opened the day with a 5-3, come-from-behind win over San Jose State. The Grizzlies trailed 3-1 after the bottom of the second but a double down the line by Julie Phelps brought in Kyle Becker to cut it down to a one-score game.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO