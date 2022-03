When it came to decorating her New York City apartment, Shonda Rhimes knew she wanted to create a escape — maybe even from 21st century life. "I read too many books, I spend too much time living inside of books, so I envisioned a grand New York apartment," she explained to Architectural Digest in their April cover story "I knew that I would know it when I saw it, and then I literally walked into this apartment. It was smaller than some of the places that I looked at, but I knew immediately. It has this wraparound terrace, and the light coming in was incredible."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO