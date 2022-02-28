PFT Live, #PFTPM return tomorrow

Kanye West & Chaney Jones were spotted getting cozy and cute in recent photos as they headed to a private jet in Miami. Kanye West and his new “muse” Chaney Jones are ready to jet-set out of Miami, but not without a little PDA first! The hot-and-heavy duo were spotted leaving the Florida city sporting all-black looks as they headed to a private jet to head out of town. On the walk to the plane, Kanye, 44, was seen grabbing his new flame’s curvy behind in photos you can see here. Chaney, 24, kept close by the “Off the Grid” rapper after they arrived in a black SUV.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO