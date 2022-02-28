Bannan scores 23 to power Montana over Montana State 80-74

A look at the upcoming weekend around the Big Ten Conference:. Please answer some questions in this short survey about professional soccer and the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup. No. 24 Iowa at No. 20 Illinois, Sunday. It’s the Big Ten’s only matchup of ranked teams this weekend. Illinois (21-8, 14-5), which held off Penn State 60-55 on Thursday night, can lock up sole possession of second place with a win, or even a share of the regular-season title if upstart Nebraska can knock off No. 10 Wisconsin on the road Sunday. This will be the fifth time in six meetings that Iowa and Illinois are both ranked when they play, and four of the last five have been decided by seven points or less. Illinois won 87-83 in Iowa City in December with four players scoring 17 points or more.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO