Bannan scores 23 to power Montana over Montana State 80-74

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 7 days ago

MISSOULA, Mont. — Josh Bannan had 23 points as Montana turned back Montana State 80-74 on Sunday. Brandon Whitney had 17 points for the...

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Washington Post

Big Ten This Week: Illini host Iowa with high finish on line

A look at the upcoming weekend around the Big Ten Conference:. Please answer some questions in this short survey about professional soccer and the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup. No. 24 Iowa at No. 20 Illinois, Sunday. It’s the Big Ten’s only matchup of ranked teams this weekend. Illinois (21-8, 14-5), which held off Penn State 60-55 on Thursday night, can lock up sole possession of second place with a win, or even a share of the regular-season title if upstart Nebraska can knock off No. 10 Wisconsin on the road Sunday. This will be the fifth time in six meetings that Iowa and Illinois are both ranked when they play, and four of the last five have been decided by seven points or less. Illinois won 87-83 in Iowa City in December with four players scoring 17 points or more.
Air Force receives record number of All-Conference honors

LAS VEGAS – UNLV and New Mexico tied for a league-high five Mountain West Women's Basketball All-Conference honorees, as the MW announced its 2021-22 postseason honors on Sunday, as voted on by the league's 11 head coaches. Air Force head coach Chris Gobrecht earned MW Coach of the Year honors, while UNLV's Desi-Rae Young was selected as Player of the The post Air Force receives record number of All-Conference honors appeared first on KRDO.
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
