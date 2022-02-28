ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania bans state liquor stores from selling Russian vodka

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Pennsylvania says that state liquor stores will no longer sell any Russian-made vodka or other products following Vladimir Putin ’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine .

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the order on Sunday after a request from governor Tom Wolf.

“I appreciate the board’s efforts to quickly identify Russian-sourced products currently being sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores,” said Mr Wolf.

“I urge the board to take these further actions as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state.”

The PLCB says that two products, Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas, and about a half-dozen Special Order brands come from Russia.

But now they are being taken off the shelves.

“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden.

“Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”

The move came as bars and private liquor stores across the United States are removing Russian vodka from their shelves in solidarity with Ukraine.

Evel Pie pizza restaurant in downtown Las Vegas has poured out all of its Russian vodka supplies and is selling $5 shots of Ukrainian vodka, with all proceeds going to help humanitarian efforts.

Founder Branden Powers told The Independent it was his way of “doing our part with what little we have to help the Ukrainian people”.

“We hope this sparks others around the world to do the same,” he said.

“We are 100 per cent focused against Putin and not the wonderful people of Russia. Leaders like Putin no longer have a place in modern society.”

And on Twitter, hundreds of people have begun using the hashtag #boycottrussianvodka in response to Russia’s invasion.

