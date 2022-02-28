ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamorous socialite whose hilarious interview after a massive sinkhole opened up outside her harbourside mansion went viral puts house on the market for $30million

By Stephen Gibbs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A Sydney socialite who became a social media sensation with her reaction to a sinkhole opening up outside her eastern suburbs mansion now wants to sell the property for $30million.

A video of Kristy Mirzikinian went viral five years ago when the glamorous blonde told reporters her first thoughts about encountering the swimming pool-size crater opposite her Point Piper home.

Clutching a Mercedes-Benz umbrella and dressed in blue activewear, Ms Mirzikinian described the impact that metres of footpath disappearing into the ground would have on her lifestyle.

'My personal trainer has come, my electricity is off and now I don't know what to do,' she said in February 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTAQ5_0eQrSPfZ00
Sydney socialite Kristy Mirzikinian gave a memorable interview to reporters after a sinkhole opened up outside her Point Piper home.  'My personal trainer has come, my electricity is off and now I don't know what to do,' she said, clutching a Mercedes-Benz umbrella
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LbKN_0eQrSPfZ00
The swimming pool-size sinkhole appeared after heavy rain outside a property opposite Kristy Mirzikinian's mansion in Wentworth Street, Point Piper, in April 2017. Ms Mirzikinian's five-bedroom house is now on the market for $30million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5Gob_0eQrSPfZ00
Ms Mirzikinian (right), who described herself as an aspiring actor and model in an online profile, has been photographed alongside PR maven Roxy Jacenko (left) and Emma Steel (centre), the now ex-wife of neurosurgeon Tim Steel 

'I'm in shock. I'm in shock right now ­because I've come home, and there's a massive hole ­opposite my house, completely empty! Came out of nowhere!

'And so I don't know what to say, I just want to know what's happening, how do they fix it? When is it going to be back to normal?'

The American-born beauty, who came to Australia when she was 18, has described herself online as an aspiring actor, model, TV and radio presenter and extra.

'I don't have any acting experience but I'm willing to give it a try,' she wrote.

Ms Mirzikinian, who lists a credit in a 15-minute short comedy on her IMDb page, might not have achieved acting fame but found a place on Sydney's social scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbfnz_0eQrSPfZ00
Ms Mirzikinian is pictured crossing Wentworth Street, Point Piper, shielding herself from the rain with a Mercedes-Benz umbrella after the sinkhole appeared opposite her home

She has been photographed alongside PR maven Roxy Jacenko and Emma Steel, the now ex-wife of neurosurgeon Tim Steel.

Four properties on the side of the road where the 15m by 3m by 2m deep sinkhole appeared were evacuated by police before it was made safe by geo-tech engineers and later repaired.

Nine months later, Ms Mirzikinian's champion poker playing husband Warwick Mirzikinian was involved in a fatal collision with an UbertEats delivery cyclist at Double Bay.

Julien Trameaux, a 24-year-old Frenchman, smashed into the windscreen of Mr Mirzikinian's Tesla and was thrown onto New South Head Road, where he died.

The District Court heard Mr Mirzikinian had changed lanes while blinded by the sun.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing Mr Trameaux's death and in November 2020 was sentenced to a 19-month intensive corrections order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xT04_0eQrSPfZ00
Kristy and Warwick Mirzikinian (above) had planned to build a new swimming pool and an adjoining two-storey domicile above their existing mansion but have decided to sell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336052_0eQrSPfZ00
Four properties on the side of the road where the 15m by 3m by 2m deep sinkhole appeared were evacuated by police before it was made safe by geo-tech engineers and later repaired

The statistical analyst and property developer, who was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder after the accident, was required to perform 250 hours of community service.

Mr Mirzikinian was described in court as a 'loyal, kind and generous' father of six who had shown genuine remorse and offered to pay for Mr Trameaux's funeral.

Seven months before her husband was sentenced Ms Mirzikinian had won a long-running battle to renovate the couple's Wentworth Street home.

She had hoped to undertake a $2.6million rebuild that would see a large section of the house knocked down but Woollahra Council originally rejected the proposal as it exceeded the maximum height level of the area.

As well as a new swimming pool and a massive revamp of the property's outdoor space, Ms Mirzikinian planned to build an adjoining two-storey domicile above the existing building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1DJN_0eQrSPfZ00
Instead of rebuilding their five-bedroom four-bathroom house, which was bought new for $9.55million in 2008, the Mirzikinians have listed it through Ray White Bondi Junction with a price guide of $30million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Olp2g_0eQrSPfZ00
The property features harbour views, an underground five-car garage, swimming pool, and one of Point Piper's only full-size private tennis courts (pictured)

Ms Mirzikinian took the matter to the New South Wales Land and Environment Court where she successfully argued the rebuild should be allowed.

She did, however, have to make some concessions to her plans.

The pump for a new swimming pool had to be located as far as possible from the neighbours' boundaries and the lights on an existing tennis court - one of only half a dozen in the suburb - had to turned off before 9pm.

Instead of rebuilding the five-bedroom four-bathroom house, which was bought new for $9.55million in 2008, the Mirzikinians have listed it through Ray White Bondi Junction with a price guide of $30million.

'With a demanding corner position in Australia's most prestigious peninsula, a magnificent harbour backdrop, and a full sized tennis court, this residence is in a class of its own,' promotional material states.

The property features harbour views, an underground five-car garage, swimming pool, and lifts throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rau9I_0eQrSPfZ00
' 'I'm in shock,' Ms Mirzikinian told reporters. 'I'm in shock right now ­because I've come home, and there's a massive hole ­opposite my house, completely empty! Came out of nowhere!'

