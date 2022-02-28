How to help the people of Ukraine
As of February 27, 2022, the invasion of Ukraine ordered by Vladimir Putin has resulted in the fatalities of 352 Ukrainian civilians. Additionally, AP News reports that 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.
Those interested in providing a helping hand can donate to one of the following organizations online.
- Unicef
- The International Rescue Committee
- American Red Cross
- The UN Refugee Agency
- Doctors Without Borders
- United Help Ukraine
