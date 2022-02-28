Kurt Busch Battles Adversity to Score First Toyota Top-10 Finish

ERIK, WE SAW YOU VISITED AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL THIS WEEK FOR READ ACROSS AMERICA DAY. TELL US ABOUT THAT EXPERIENCE. “It was really great. That was a couple of days ago we went out there and got to do that in person. Been doing a lot with reading initiatives, obviously with the foundation. It’s been tough the last couple of years to do things in person and indoors, so it was nice to be able to get to a school in person with kids and read to the class. Then obviously get to answer tons of questions from them on all different subjects. Really enjoy that and hopefully get to do some more of that. Not only at the schools, but at tracks and obviously all the places we go through a season. It was a lot of fun.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO