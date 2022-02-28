Kurt Busch Battles Adversity to Score First Toyota Top-10 Finish
By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
7 days ago
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) KURT BUSCH, No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. Wild day, lots of hard work to get a top-10 here. How was it from your seat?. “I can’t describe what we went through today with all the adversity, all of the problems...
The NASCAR Truck race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ended in a wild crash. On Friday night, the NASCAR Truck Series unloaded in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted a thrilling race from start to finish. A late race caution tightened the field for a...
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position on Saturday and will lead the field in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The driver of the No. 20 JGR Toyota bested the 10 cars that advanced to second round qualifying at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a lap of 182.673 mph.
Ty Gibbs pulled away from the field on a restart with six laps remaining and held off the hometown favorite, Noah Gragson to claim his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the first win of...
At halftime of the second-ranked Arizona Wildcats’ 81-69 win over the Stanford on Thursday night, McKale Center played a video tribute to Lute Olson, who died in August 2020 at 85 years old. The tribute was a photo montage — with Billy Joel’s “This is the Time” playing as...
Richard Childress Racing’s History at Las Vegas Motor Speedway…In 76 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts 11 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. The storied organization has four wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Kevin Harvick (2004), Jeff Burton (2007), Austin Dillon (2015) and Tyler Reddick (2019). In addition, RCR boasts six pole awards in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at the 1.5-mile oval.
It was a wild night for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – an event that had 11 cautions and 21 leaders upfront. Through it all, Chandler Smith scored his third career victory. “All up there. When you guys tuned into me halfway through...
Chandler Smith claimed his first victory of the season and the first for the Tundra TRD PRO in 2022 in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Smith’s team owner, Kyle Busch, finished third in the race. Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap. NASCAR...
ACE #3 – LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY. Coming off a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) victory for Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway, NASCAR makes its second of three stops on the series’ west coast swing this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Situated just northeast of the famed Las Vegas Strip, the 1.5-mile Nevada oval will be the host of a tripleheader race weekend, featuring all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.
ERIK, WE SAW YOU VISITED AN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL THIS WEEK FOR READ ACROSS AMERICA DAY. TELL US ABOUT THAT EXPERIENCE. “It was really great. That was a couple of days ago we went out there and got to do that in person. Been doing a lot with reading initiatives, obviously with the foundation. It’s been tough the last couple of years to do things in person and indoors, so it was nice to be able to get to a school in person with kids and read to the class. Then obviously get to answer tons of questions from them on all different subjects. Really enjoy that and hopefully get to do some more of that. Not only at the schools, but at tracks and obviously all the places we go through a season. It was a lot of fun.”
After a 2021 campaign that was unquestionably the best so far for the Dutch team in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, Team Bleekemolen will be back in EuroNASCAR in 2022 with strong ambitions. The Dutch team will field the #69 Mustang for Sebastiaan Bleekemolen and Melvin de Groot and add the #?? Mustang in EuroNASCAR 2 for Michael Bleekemolen in select events.
Swede William Karlsson, the reigning Formula Nordic champion, has signed a deal with Renauer Motorsport to race in the ACCR F4, the Formula 4 championship for Central and Eastern Europe, which fields the next generation Tatuus T-021 F4 cars. Following a successful karting career, the 16-year-old driver made his single-seater...
Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado. After starting in the back half of the field Friday night, Thompson wheeled the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet into the top-20 by the end of stage one while finding success in the high line throughout the race. Despite being mired in the mid-20s in the latter stages of the race, Thompson avoided trouble in the middle of the pack to set himself up for the final restart in 17th-place. He and Niece Motorsports teammate Carson Hocevar picked their way through traffic in the closing laps to take the checkered flag 11th in his first trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Derek Kraus had the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado RST in contention as the laps wound down in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night. He was in a tight battle for fifth place late...
Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado. Hocevar made his way into the top-five just seven laps into Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and opted to pit under the first caution on lap 21 to make one final push to the front before the end of stage one. He went on to earn five stage points with a fifth-place finish in the opening stage and started on the inside line of the front row for stage two, setting himself up to take the lead on the backstretch – the first of nine laps led on the night for the 19 year-old.
The sights, sounds and automotive history of the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association returns to Texas Motor Speedway March 11-13 with the 12th annual LMC Truck Spring Nationals. The season-opening event will feature more than 2,000 hot rods, classics, muscle cars, and trucks through 1997. Featured events during the Goodguys...
Even to the casual onlooker, the all-day, everyday work that went on at the Michelin tire three-garage “workshop” during the Rolex 24 At Daytona was clearly a well-oiled, highly synchronized assembly line. The 70 workers handling tires at Daytona International Speedway in late January – employees of South...
Hailie Deegan qualified 20th for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No.1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 began to climb early, jumping to 17th after the race’s initial start. A caution on Lap 22 brought the field in to pit, with Deegan reporting that...
Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst was on his way to a top-10 finish until he was collected in an accident late in the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ten laps short of the 200-lap distance around the 1.5-mile oval, Herbst deftly avoided a spinning Ryan Truex and Austin Hill. Yet despite making his way around the duo that crashed in turn four, Herbst’s No. 98 Circa Sports Ford Mustang was struck by another car accelerating low on the racetrack despite NASCAR displaying the yellow caution flag. The impact sent Herbst across the track and into the frontstretch retaining wall. Nonetheless, he was able to wheel his racecar back to the pits where crew chief Richard Boswell directed repairs. Without losing a lap, the Circa Sports crew got Herbst back onto the racetrack, where the Las Vegas native was able to salvage a 14th-place finish at his hometown track.
Nineteen year-old Chandler Smith took the lead with two laps remaining and held off 2021 championship contender Zane Smith and the winningest driver in NASCAR national-series history, his team owner Kyle Busch, to win the Victoria’s Voice 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado. Alan suffered nose damage on his No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet as a result of the race’s first caution on lap 22 – an issue that the No. 45 team worked to remedy throughout the duration of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. Despite falling a lap down due to a number of trips down to pit road to make repairs, Alan was the recipient of the free pass at the end of stage two to rejoin the field on the lead lap and rebounded to post a top-20 finish in his first-career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
