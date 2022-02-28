ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett County, TX

Crockett County Sheriffs stop human smuggling attempt

By James Smith
 7 days ago

CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas – One suspect was arrested for smuggling 11 individuals into the country during a traffic stop in Ozona, Texas early Saturday morning, February 26, 2022.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1800 block of Avenue E in Ozona, Texas. During the traffic stop, which was conducted at a Stripes several blocks away, in the 1200 Block of Avenue E, deputies learned that the suspect was smuggling 11 individuals through the county.

The 11 individuals were detained, transported and turned over to Border Patrol. The suspect was arrested for human smuggling.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Texas Department of Public Safety for providing assistance.

