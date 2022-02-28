Pacers cool off Celtics with 128-107 win

REGION — By virtue of a strong victory over The Hotel Rumford, 90-76, Smart Care PT not only won the game, but tied The Hotel for 1st place in the MV Rec Basketball League with 1 game remaining in the regular season. Both teams (9-2) split games this year, so if both win their next game, Smart Care, with the use of a tie breaker system point differential, would garner sole possession of the regular season top spot and a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Cody St Germain created a mismatch with his strong play from inside and out (39 points, 3 threes) for Smart Care. Ben Holmes added an additional 16, while Mateo Lapointe and Nate Schultz contributed 10 more each. The Hotel was led by Tom Danylik with 23 points (3 threes), while Will Sorensen and JT Taylor had 11 each.

