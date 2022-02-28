ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers cool off Celtics with 128-107 win

By Associated Press
Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle knew his team needed to work hard for quality shots. Oshae Brissett and Buddy Hield made sure they did. Brissett scored 27 points on a career-high six 3-pointers and Hield finished with 11 of his 21 points during the final eight minutes to help...

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Sun-Journal

Top 25 basketball: Indiana women advance to Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS — Nicole Cardano-Hillary led a balanced attack with 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 14 Indiana moved within a game of making Big Ten Conference history with a 70-62 win over No. 13 Ohio State in the semifinals on Saturday. If the fifth-seeded Hoosiers can beat...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jalen Smith
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Oshae Brissett
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bill Fitch
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Marcus Smart
Sun-Journal

Smart Care catches Hotel Rumford in MVRBL

REGION — By virtue of a strong victory over The Hotel Rumford, 90-76, Smart Care PT not only won the game, but tied The Hotel for 1st place in the MV Rec Basketball League with 1 game remaining in the regular season. Both teams (9-2) split games this year, so if both win their next game, Smart Care, with the use of a tie breaker system point differential, would garner sole possession of the regular season top spot and a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Cody St Germain created a mismatch with his strong play from inside and out (39 points, 3 threes) for Smart Care. Ben Holmes added an additional 16, while Mateo Lapointe and Nate Schultz contributed 10 more each. The Hotel was led by Tom Danylik with 23 points (3 threes), while Will Sorensen and JT Taylor had 11 each.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
Sun-Journal

Bruins give up late goal, but beat Blue Jackets in shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Pastrnak scored in the shootout and had an assist to lift the surging Boston Bruins over the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Saturday night. Boston has won seven of eight and is three points ahead of Washington for the top wild card and seventh seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Bruins also are two points behind third-place Toronto in the Atlantic Division.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bradley University#The Indiana Pacers#Eastern Conference
Sun-Journal

Sports Digest: Fitzpatrick Trophy winner to be announced Sunday

The Fitzpatrick Trophy Award dinner will be held this Sunday. Originally scheduled for Jan. 16, the dinner was postponed when Maine was dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, particularly among high school populations. It begins at noon at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. The three finalists...
TENNIS
Sun-Journal

Girls basketball: Skowhegan defeats Greely to earn first state title

With 36 seconds remaining in the Class A girls basketball state championship game, Jaycie Christopher and Maddy Morris stood alone at the far end of the court. Skowhegan High led Greely by 10 points and Greely’s reserves were about to enter the game. Christopher and Morris embraced as the...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sun-Journal

Bruins should trade Jake DeBrusk sooner rather than later

As the Bruins turn into the stretch drive toward the March 21 trade deadline, they face several very pressing questions, including this, the biggest one. Is it more of a gamble to trade Jake DeBrusk, or to hold on to him for the rest of the year? The feeling here is it’s the latter.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy