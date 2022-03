Sunshine or no sunshine, breezes or still air, morning, noon, or near evening: A flowering cherry tree is a spectacular sight to behold, always and forever. In short, this frilly favorite, a superstar that foretells spring's fast approach, needs nothing to help it stand out, in terms of light, situation, or nearby shrubbery. It's always an instant icon, and during its annual bloom run, it will easily draw those who seek a memorable moment of beauty, wherever it happens to grow.

SAN MARINO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO