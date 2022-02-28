ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Joke About Entanglements at 2022 SAG Awards: ‘No More’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Poking fun! Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith had the best reaction when Laverne Cox brought up “entanglements” on the SAG Awards red carpet.

“We love you,” the Orange Is the New Black alum, 49, said during the E! pre-show on Sunday, February 27. “Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us. We can’t wait for more Red Table Talk and more entanglements.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 53, laughed, while the Girls Trip star, 50, repeated, “No more of those.”

Cox replied, “No more entanglements! I love you, girl. I’m just kidding. I’m just joshing you.”

The couple wed in December 1997 and share son Jaden, 23, and daughter Willow, 21. The duo made headlines in June 2020 when August Alsina claimed on The Breakfast Club that he was in a relationship with the actress with her husband’s “blessing.”

The Maryland native confirmed the romance in a Red Table Talk episode the following month, referring to her fling as an “entanglement.” Jada noted during the July 2020 confession that she and Will were separated at the time.

“Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken,” the Girls Hold Up This World author explained on her Facebook Watch show with her daughter and her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “Now in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

Jada and the King Richard star are now in a good place, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2020.

“The Smiths as a family are really glad they addressed this and put everything out in the open,” the insider explained at the time. “Will and Jada, at the end of the day, are like a normal couple who just happen to be glorified because they’re famous. They have fought. They have reconciled. At the end of the day, they do love each other.

That same month, Alsina, 29, released a single called “Entanglements” with a Rick Ross feature.

“The definition of entanglement / It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets / Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship / But you’re still f–kin’ with me,” the Louisiana native sang.

The songwriter subsequently told Vulture that he agreed with Jada calling their bond an “entanglement,” saying, “If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that. I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

TMZ.com

Aretha Franklin's Family Disappointed Over Jennifer Hudson's Oscar Snub

All Aretha Franklin's family's asking is for the Motion Picture Academy to show Jennifer Hudson a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T ... and its failure to even nominate her isn’t sitting well with them. Aretha’s niece, Sabrina Owens, tells TMZ she’s disappointed about the Oscar snub because she feels JH did a...
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Jason Momoa reportedly slides back home with Lisa Bonet

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly living together again. Momoa, 42, reportedly moved back into their Los Angeles County home to give their marriage another try. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” Hollywood Life reports. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The move comes about a month after The Daily Mail reported that Momoa was living out of his custom-made $750,000 Ford RV in Southern California. This is also about two months after the beloved couple had announced they were going to go their separate ways after five years of marriage.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

96K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
