MLB, MLBPA has 'productive day', but both sides 'still far apart'

By Victor Barbosa
 7 days ago
The Palm Beach Post-USA TODAY NETWORK

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player's Association (MLBPA) now officially have only one day left of negotiations before regular season games could start getting pushed back or cancelled.

The groups met for a full day including four negotiation sessions on Sunday and while there were small glimpses of progress, the clock is working against them and the sport's proverbial back is against the wall.

The ongoing lockout has already caused spring training games to be postponed. If a new collective bargaining agreement isn't in place by the end of the day Monday, the regular season will not start on time.

Opening Day was originally slated for March 31. The current work stoppage is the league's first since a strike in 1994-95 that resulted in the cancellation of more than 900 games and the 1994 World Series.

