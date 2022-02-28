Boy Scouts learn about aviation at Elkins-Randolph airport

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins Civil Air Patrol hosted an aviation course for the Boy Scouts of America on Sunday at the Elkins-Randolph airport.

The CAP is a volunteer organization that serves communities by teaching aviation, helping others with disaster relief, and helps shape tomorrows leaders.

Boy Scout Troop 88 from First United Methodist Church learned about flying, while working towards the completion of the aviation merit badge.

This event taught fifteen Scouts the importance of aviation and how flying works.

Boy Scout Troop 88 learning about the aviation merit badge. (WBOY Image)

“Scouting is important because it helps you see your importance in your role in your community, and it honestly gave me a lot of different experiences that I learned from throughout my time as a scout, and I later applied those further down the line,” said Nathaniel Whetsell, Cadet Commander Elkins CAP.

Next Sunday, Scouts will be able to do pre-flight checks and get the chance to watch a pilot fly while in the passenger seat.

Boy Scouts who participate and complete this course will earn the aviation merit badge, which they can wear to display their knowledge about aviation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.