While presenting with her co-star, Martin Short, at the 2022 SAG Awards, Selena Gomez shocked viewers when she hit the stage with no shoes on!. Selena Gomez decided to ditch her shoes while taking the stage at the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards on Feb. 27. The actress/singer presented the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Film) alongside her Only Murders In the Building co-star, Martin Short. When she walked onstage from behind the curtains, fans immediately noticed that she was barefoot underneath her gorgeous velvet gown.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO