ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen finishes second at National Preps wrestling tournament

By Tim Schwartz, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BNW8_0eQrQl4F00
McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen, wrestling Spalding's Joe Fisk at the MIAA wrestling tournament on Feb. 12, was the lone finalist at the National Preps tournament at The Show Place Arena on Saturday, as the Columbia commit dropped a 15-5 major decision to Wyoming Seminary sophomore Joe Sealey in the 152-pound championship match. Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The National Preps tournament made its way to Maryland this weekend, but none of the local wrestlers went home with titles.

McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen was the lone finalist at The Show Place Arena on Saturday, as the Columbia commit dropped a 15-5 major decision to Wyoming Seminary sophomore Joe Sealey in the 152-pound championship match. Fedalen, an MIAA and MIS champion this season who is is ranked No. 8 in the country, fell behind 6-2 in the first period and trailed 12-4 after two before falling to Sealey, the nation’s No. 6-ranked wrestler.

Wyoming Seminary had four champions and seven finalists to take home the team title with 346.5 points. Malvern Prep (304.5), Blair Academy (294.5), Lake Highland Prep (165.5) and St. Mary’s Ryken (114) rounded out the top five.

Mount Saint Joseph (85) finished ninth with four place-winners, McDonogh (70.5) came in 11th with four placers, Archbishop Spalding (69) finished 12th with three placers and Loyola Blakefield (67.5) was 13th with two place-winners. Gilman (27.5) came in 20th with two on the podium.

Sophomore Carter Nogle (113) came in fifth place for the Gaels while junior Coleman Nogle (120) and heavyweight Gavin Bage, the No. 11 seed, finished sixth. Bryce Phillips (182) came in seventh, and Jacob Wright (132) placed eighth.

The Eagles’ Billy Dekraker (120) won his first three matches to reach the semifinals and finished in fourth place. Teammate Enzo Bell (132), the No. 12 seed, beat former McDonogh standout Joel Brown in the Round of 16 and advanced to the semifinals before dropping three straight, including a rematch with Brown, before placing sixth. Gerard Johnson (195) also placed sixth.

For Spalding, Sean Garretson (106) reached the semifinals but placed fourth. Senior Brady Pruett (126) upset the No. 3 seed to reach the semifinals, where he lost a 3-1 decision to the eventual champion, and eventually placed fifth. Senior Joe Fisk (152) finished in eighth place.

Judah Aybar (138) and Matt Walsh (145) both came in seventh place for the Dons, and brothers Emmitt (120) and Tyson Sherlock (126) placed fifth and seventh, respectively, for Gilman.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Undisputed No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball rides Amani Hansberry, Bryson Tucker to 66-56 win over No. 3 St. Frances in BCL tournament final

As the season wore on for the No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph basketball team, standouts Amani Hansberry and Bryson Tucker began to click more and more. So much so that by the time the postseason rolled around, the dynamic pair proved unstoppable. For a second straight Sunday, this time playing in the 51st Baltimore Catholic League tournament championship game, the two stars shared the lead role with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore area produces 20 Maryland high school state wrestling champions, seven perfect seasons

The 2021-22 wrestling season was unlike any other. It followed a year without competition, with mats remaining locked away in storage. It had coronavirus stoppages and weather cancellations. And for seven Baltimore-area wrestlers, it was perfect. Seven Baltimore-area wrestlers closed out unbeaten seasons Saturday at the MPSSAA state wrestling championships, leading a group of 20 that earned ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Nicolas Timberlake lifts No. 1 seed Towson men’s basketball to 68-61 win against No. 9 seed Northeastern in CAA tournament quarterfinal

Moments after the top-seeded Towson men’s basketball team wrapped up a 68-61 victory over No. 9 seed Northeastern Sunday afternoon in a Colonial Athletic Association tournament quarterfinal Sunday afternoon, a Tigers fan repeated enthusiastically, “The monkey is gone!” Indeed, Towson ended a string of four consecutive early exits from the conference tournament as Nicolas Timberlake, an All-CAA ...
TOWSON, MD
The Baltimore Sun

No. 1 Maryland men pull away from No. 7 Notre Dame, 11-9 | College lacrosse roundup

Top-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse got off to a slow start against No. 7 Notre Dame on Saturday, but the visiting Terps found their footing to secure an 11-9 victory and stay undefeated. Maryland (5-0) trailed 2-1 in the first quarter before outscoring the Fighting Irish (1-2) 8-5 over the following two quarters. Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) and Kyle Long each had two goals and two assists ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonogh, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Baltimore Sun

No. 12 River Hill girls basketball falls to Rockville, 42-40, in state quarterfinals despite 30 points from Anhyia Smith

River Hill has a stellar reputation and a championship banner from the last state basketball tournament in 2019. Rockville has sisters Nia and Naila Newman. Advantage, Rockville. The senior guards gave the No. 12 Hawks fits en route to a 42-40 win in the Class 3A state quarterfinals. The Rams guards sped the Hawks up, leading River Hill (16-2) into ill-advised shots and turnovers. Rockville ...
ROCKVILLE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball falls behind big early, can’t rally in 77-67 loss to Michigan State in regular-season finale

Maryland men’s basketball has been generating momentum ahead of the Big Ten Conference tournament, winning four of its last five games before Sunday’s regular-season finale against Michigan State. But that fire was put out quickly. The Terps were held without a field goal for nearly nine minutes to start the game and fell behind 18-1, a deficit they couldn’t recover from in a 77-67 loss to the ...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy