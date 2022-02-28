McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen finishes second at National Preps wrestling tournament

McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen, wrestling Spalding's Joe Fisk at the MIAA wrestling tournament on Feb. 12, was the lone finalist at the National Preps tournament at The Show Place Arena on Saturday, as the Columbia commit dropped a 15-5 major decision to Wyoming Seminary sophomore Joe Sealey in the 152-pound championship match. Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS

The National Preps tournament made its way to Maryland this weekend, but none of the local wrestlers went home with titles.

McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen was the lone finalist at The Show Place Arena on Saturday, as the Columbia commit dropped a 15-5 major decision to Wyoming Seminary sophomore Joe Sealey in the 152-pound championship match. Fedalen, an MIAA and MIS champion this season who is is ranked No. 8 in the country, fell behind 6-2 in the first period and trailed 12-4 after two before falling to Sealey, the nation’s No. 6-ranked wrestler.

Wyoming Seminary had four champions and seven finalists to take home the team title with 346.5 points. Malvern Prep (304.5), Blair Academy (294.5), Lake Highland Prep (165.5) and St. Mary’s Ryken (114) rounded out the top five.

Mount Saint Joseph (85) finished ninth with four place-winners, McDonogh (70.5) came in 11th with four placers, Archbishop Spalding (69) finished 12th with three placers and Loyola Blakefield (67.5) was 13th with two place-winners. Gilman (27.5) came in 20th with two on the podium.

Sophomore Carter Nogle (113) came in fifth place for the Gaels while junior Coleman Nogle (120) and heavyweight Gavin Bage, the No. 11 seed, finished sixth. Bryce Phillips (182) came in seventh, and Jacob Wright (132) placed eighth.

The Eagles’ Billy Dekraker (120) won his first three matches to reach the semifinals and finished in fourth place. Teammate Enzo Bell (132), the No. 12 seed, beat former McDonogh standout Joel Brown in the Round of 16 and advanced to the semifinals before dropping three straight, including a rematch with Brown, before placing sixth. Gerard Johnson (195) also placed sixth.

For Spalding, Sean Garretson (106) reached the semifinals but placed fourth. Senior Brady Pruett (126) upset the No. 3 seed to reach the semifinals, where he lost a 3-1 decision to the eventual champion, and eventually placed fifth. Senior Joe Fisk (152) finished in eighth place.

Judah Aybar (138) and Matt Walsh (145) both came in seventh place for the Dons, and brothers Emmitt (120) and Tyson Sherlock (126) placed fifth and seventh, respectively, for Gilman.