NHL

Sharks' James Reimer: Draws start Sunday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Reimer will face the Kraken at home Sunday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Devils' Nico Daws: Draws start Friday

Daws will get the starting nod for Friday's game on the road against the Rangers. Daws has now started four of the Devils' last five games. Over his last three, he's allowed seven goals on 107 shots while going 2-1-0. The rookie netminder has posted a respectable .909 save percentage and 2.80 GAA through seven games to begin his NHL career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Starting Sunday

Raanta will defend the cage Sunday against visiting Seattle, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer. Raanta has gone 3-1-1 with a 2.76 GAA and .910 save percentage over his last five appearances. As visitors, the Kraken have posted a 7-18-2 record alongside bottom-five averages of 2.41 goals for and 27.8 shots on goal. Seattle also holds the seventh-worst road power-play percentage at 15.5.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Radim Simek: Not playing Sunday

Simek (undisclosed) will not be available Sunday against Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. The 29-year-old has just two points with a minus-12 rating through 34 games this season. Simek will be considered questionable for Thursday's tilt with the Kings until more information is available.
NHL
San Francisco Chronicle

Sharks rely on unlikely goaltending tandem after injuries to Reimer and Hill

Fifty-five games into the season the Sharks’ goaltending tandem is Alex Stalock and Zach Sawchenko. With James Reimer and Adin Hill injured, San Jose turned to the unlikely duo and it wasn’t pretty Saturday in an 8-0 loss to Nashville — representing the most goals the Sharks have allowed while being blanked at SAP Center or the Cow Palace.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Draws start Sunday

Vasilevskiy will be stationed between the pipes in Chicago on Sunday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Vasilevskiy will get back on the ice after getting a game off when Brian Elliott beat Detroit on Friday. The star goalie is 29-9-4 after seeing his four-game winning streak come to a halt in his last outing Thursday. He's sporting a 2.32 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season but his road numbers -- 2.70 GAA and .913 save percentage -- look much worse.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Will start Sunday

Forrest is expected to start Sunday's contest against the Thunder in place of Mike Conley (rest), Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Forrest will draw his fifth start of the season. As a starter, he's averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds across 32.8 minutes per game. While Forrest will draw the start, Jordan Clarkson is still expected to play an expanded role off the bench with Conley sidelined.
NBA
CBS New York

Kreider powers Rangers to win over Jets

<iframe scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allow="autoplay; fullscreen" src="https://embed.sendtonews.com/amp/?fk=gfLGNTXV&cid=5121&#8243; width="640" height="360"></iframe>WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Chris Kreider scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 Sunday night. Mike Zibanejad and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Rangers, and Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba each had two assists. Igor Shesterkin stopped 45 shots. Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 18 saves. Kreider got his second of the night - and 38th of the season - as he beat Jets defenseman Mike Schmidt to the puck and backhanded puck past Hellebuyck to give the Rangers a...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Wins battle of the Kanes

Kane had a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers. Kane scored his 17th goal of the season and fifth in the last four games to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead in the first period. This game was a battle of the Kanes, as Evander (no relation) countered Patrick's two-point night with two goals for Edmonton. The Oilers' Kane scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, but Chicago's Kane got the last laugh when he helped set up Alex DeBrincat's power-play game-winner in overtime.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Dishes out 12 dimes

Smart closed with 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and 12 assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-107 victory over the Grizzlies. Smart recorded his first double-double of the season, tying his season high in assists with 12. He managed to score in double figures for the fourth time in the last five games and stayed locked in from downtown, where he tallied 12 of his 18 points. Smart's scoring opportunities may take a hit when Jaylen Brown (ankle) returns, but even so, he's shown that he's good for an occasional scoring outburst.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Sunday

Fleury is expected to start between the pipes Sunday against visiting Tampa Bay, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Friday. Fleury has gone 2-2-1 with a 2.15 GAA and .927 save percentage over his last five appearances. The Lightning have done well on the road, posting a 17-7-2 record alongside averages of 3.69 goals for and 31.5 shots on goal, ranking second and 13th, respectively. Tampa Bay also holds the seventh-best road power-play percentage at 23.7.
NHL
NHL

Stalock makes first NHL start in two years for Sharks against Predators

Goalie acquired in trade with Oilers, missed last season with heart condition. Alex Stalock made his first NHL start in two years when the San Jose Sharks played the Nashville Predators at SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday. Stalock, who was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coach K's final home game at Duke will be unlike anything college sports has ever seen

DURHAM, N.C. — Saturday will be the 1,562nd game of Mike Krzyzewski's superlative career. When the ball is tipped at about 6:20 p.m. ET, so will commence the 647th and final time Krzyzewski will coach his Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium, a hallowed basketball fortress that he transformed into a living, breathing organism. Over the course of four decades, Coach K and the Cameron Crazies, in part, redefined the competitive value of home-court advantage — while also making college basketball look a lot better on television.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Out Friday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) is not in Friday's lineup against Buffalo, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello appears to have suffered an injury during Thursday's win over the Flyers and he'll miss Friday's game as a result. The veteran winger has racked up 54 points through 45 games this season, including 32 over his last 22 outings. Mason Shaw will likely slide into the lineup Friday.
NHL

