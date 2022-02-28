Sharks' James Reimer: Draws start Sunday

Kane had a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers. Kane scored his 17th goal of the season and fifth in the last four games to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead in the first period. This game was a battle of the Kanes, as Evander (no relation) countered Patrick's two-point night with two goals for Edmonton. The Oilers' Kane scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation, but Chicago's Kane got the last laugh when he helped set up Alex DeBrincat's power-play game-winner in overtime.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO