ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Evgeny Svechnikov: Heating up after drought

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes. Svechnikov...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Devils' Jimmy Vesey: Point drought up to seven games

Vesey had two shots, a blocked shot, two PIM and a hit in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers. Vesey delivered a versatile stat line, though his production didn't exactly jump off the page. Between his third-line role on the rebuilding Devils and current seven-game point drought, Vesey doesn't have much going for him from a fantasy perspective at the moment.
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Jason Roberton's second straight hat trick boosts Stars

2022-03-07 06:13:02 GMT+00:00 - Jason Robertson recorded his second consecutive hat trick and Minnesota native Jake Oettinger made 32 saves to lift the Dallas Stars to a 6-3 victory over the Wild on Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn. Robertson's back-to-back hat tricks give him eight tallies in his last five...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Returning Sunday

Pacioretty (lower body) is expected to play Sunday against Ottawa, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty has missed the previous four games with a lower-body issue. The veteran forward has racked up 15 goals and 27 points through just 25 games this season. He'll be back in his regular top-six role Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Evgeny Svechnikov
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Out Friday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) is not in Friday's lineup against Buffalo, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello appears to have suffered an injury during Thursday's win over the Flyers and he'll miss Friday's game as a result. The veteran winger has racked up 54 points through 45 games this season, including 32 over his last 22 outings. Mason Shaw will likely slide into the lineup Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Fails to contribute

Bertans finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds over 11 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 victory over the Warriors. With Maxi Kleber (ankle) inactive Thursday, Bertans had the opportunity to capitalize in his role as a stretch shooter. Alas, the 29-year-old was limited to 11 minutes. He has shot 2-for-12 from beyond the arc over three contests since a 17-point outburst against Utah last week. Bertans could still be settling in, but early results aren't indicative of a promising role moving forward.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Russian
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Grabs early shower in victory

Beasley contributed 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one assist and one block across 21 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 135-121 victory over the Trail Blazers. Beasley shot the ball well in the victory but was unfortunately excused from the game during the third quarter. His ejection...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' DeMarcus Cousins records first 30-point game in four years as fill-in starter for Nikola Jokic

It's been a long basketball journey for DeMarcus Cousins, and he deserves credit for sticking with it. One of the most productive players in the NBA before an Achilles injury in 2018, Cousins has been on five teams over the past four seasons as he's looked to reestablish himself in the league. While he's been unable to find consistent rotation minutes lately, he's more than capable of making a tremendous impact on the offensive end, as he proved in the Denver Nuggets' 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Noelvi Marte: Leaves game as precaution

Marte left Saturday's intrasquad game after fouling a ball off his left shin, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. By all reports the move was a precautionary one as there's no reason for Marte to push himself through an injury this close to the start of the season. The infielder is thought of as one of the top prospects in the game after an impressive 2021 campaign spent in Single A.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy