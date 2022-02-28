Jets' Evgeny Svechnikov: Heating up after drought

It's been a long basketball journey for DeMarcus Cousins, and he deserves credit for sticking with it. One of the most productive players in the NBA before an Achilles injury in 2018, Cousins has been on five teams over the past four seasons as he's looked to reestablish himself in the league. While he's been unable to find consistent rotation minutes lately, he's more than capable of making a tremendous impact on the offensive end, as he proved in the Denver Nuggets' 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO