Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Showing signs of progress

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” has some good news in the baseball labor talks. The players association has sent a new proposal to the MLB owners. It includes getting rid of the shift that teams use defensively on hitters. They have also offered a new pitch clock time. What they didn’t propose was a settlement to end this lockout and get baseball back on the field where it belongs. Opening Day was scheduled for March 31, but that has been postponed.

MLB ・ 46 MINUTES AGO