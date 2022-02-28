Coyotes' Barrett Hayton: Showing signs of progress

Dinwiddie racked up 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and seven assists across 29 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 victory over Golden State. Dinwiddie was the only Maverick to exceed three points off the bench Thursday, as coach Jason Kidd essentially utilized a six-man rotation of contributors. After shooting just 31.0 percent from beyond the arc across 44 games with Brooklyn, Dinwiddie is connecting on 44.4 percent of his triples with Dallas. In six games with his new team, Dinwiddie is averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 assists per game.
