NHL

Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Doubles season point total

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Beaulieu dished out two assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Jets' Evgeny Svechnikov: Point streak up to four games

Svechnikov logged an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. Svechnikov set up Kyle Connor's third-period tally. During a four-game point streak, Svechnikov has three goals and three assists. He's been trusted with a middle-six role lately, and he's now at 16 points through 45 contests overall. Despite the recent success, Svechnikov will likely slip down the lineup once Nikolaj Ehlers (knee) is fully back up to speed after a six-week absence.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Kyle Connor: On five-game point streak

Connor scored a goal on seven shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars. Connor tallied at 1:21 of the third period after the Jets came out of the intermission with pressure. He extended his point streak to five games, and he's amassed four goals and four helpers in that span. The 25-year-old winger remains one of the Jets' best scoring talents with 33 goals, 62 points, 242 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 55 appearances. He's still on pace to shatter his career high of 73 points from the 2019-20 campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Recovery timetable extended

Beaulieu (lower body) is expected to be out "longer than day-to-day," according to coach David Lowry, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports. Beaulieu will miss Sunday's game against the Rangers due to his updated status Sunday. The 29-year-old has averaged 10:46 of ice time and distributed four assists over 24 games this season.
NHL
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
NHL

Jets earn single point in overtime loss to Dallas

WINNIPEG - An inch one way or another can change the outcome of a hockey game, and that was the case on Friday night. Pierre-Luc Dubois hit the post in overtime - one of many quality scoring chances for the Winnipeg Jets (24-21-10) in the three-on-three - and then, for the third straight meeting, the Dallas Stars (31-20-3) found a way to score later in the extra frame to seal the win.
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Jason Roberton's second straight hat trick boosts Stars

2022-03-07 06:13:02 GMT+00:00 - Jason Robertson recorded his second consecutive hat trick and Minnesota native Jake Oettinger made 32 saves to lift the Dallas Stars to a 6-3 victory over the Wild on Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn. Robertson's back-to-back hat tricks give him eight tallies in his last five...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Returning Sunday

Pacioretty (lower body) is expected to play Sunday against Ottawa, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty has missed the previous four games with a lower-body issue. The veteran forward has racked up 15 goals and 27 points through just 25 games this season. He'll be back in his regular top-six role Sunday.
NHL
Person
Nathan Beaulieu
NHL

The Wrap: Schmaltz Breaks Coyotes/Jets Record with Seven-Point Game

Entering Saturday, no player in the history of the Coyotes franchise had recorded seven points in a game. That changed when Nick Schmaltz popped two goals and five assists in Arizona's high-scoring 8-5 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Gila River Arena. That total is the most by any player in the NHL this season and the most an NHL player has tallied in a game since 2012 (Sam Gagner on Edmonton, 4-4-8).
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Erupts for season-high 54 points

Tatum exploded for 54 points (16-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 14-17 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's 126-120 win over the Nets. In a game that featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court together for one of the few times all season, Tatum's star shone the brightest. Despite the high shot count, Tatum was arguably conservative and deserved a few more assists had teammates finished off some of his feeds. For some reason, the Nets choose to never double-team Tatum and the star forward made Brooklyn pay with the second-best scoring haul of his career. He previously scored 60 points in an April 30, 2021 win over the Spurs.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jets’ Nathan Beaulieu considered beyond ‘day-to-day’ with lower-body injury

Preparing for an upcoming tilt against the New York Rangers, the Winnipeg Jets will remain without one of their defencemen as Nathan Beaulieu recovers from a lower-body injury. Following Sunday’s morning skate at Canada Life Centre, interim coach Dave Lowry confirmed Beaulieu won’t be available next game and believes this...
NHL
#Jets
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Duke falls in updated Top 25 And 1 after loss to UNC in Coach K's last home game

The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Injured in Saturday's contest

Connauton was injured in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, and interim head coach Mike Yeo had no update on his status after the contest, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. Connauton left the game and did not return after logging three hits, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Nuggets' DeMarcus Cousins records first 30-point game in four years as fill-in starter for Nikola Jokic

It's been a long basketball journey for DeMarcus Cousins, and he deserves credit for sticking with it. One of the most productive players in the NBA before an Achilles injury in 2018, Cousins has been on five teams over the past four seasons as he's looked to reestablish himself in the league. While he's been unable to find consistent rotation minutes lately, he's more than capable of making a tremendous impact on the offensive end, as he proved in the Denver Nuggets' 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday.
NBA

