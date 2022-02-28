ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallam County, TX

1 deceased in Dallam County accident.

By Kipper Sinclair
abc7amarillo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 1:45 a.m. on Feb 27 a fatal accident involving 2 cars occurred in Dallam County 2 miles northeast of Dalhart. Oscar Diaz-Garcia, 27, of Grand Prairie, TX was traveling northeast on US...

abc7amarillo.com

