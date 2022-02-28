ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brissett, Pacers hot from long range, beat Celtics 128-107

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oshae Brissett scored 27 points and Buddy Hield had 11 of his 21 points during...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Oshae Brissett
Idaho8.com

Memphis tops No. 14 Houston 75-61

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Harris scored 15 points and Landers Nolley and Lester Quinones added 11 each to lead Memphis to a 75-61 victory over No. 14 Houston. Kyler Edwards led Houston with 19 points. The Tigers defeated Houston for the second time this season.
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Range#Brissett#Ap Sports#The Indiana Pacers#Eastern Conference
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Khris Middleton scores 44 points, Bucks rally to beat Suns

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored a season-high 44 points, Jrue Holiday had 17 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 132-122 on Sunday. Milwaukee outscored Phoenix 12-1 over the last three minutes to win in the Suns’ first visit since Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in a 105-98 Game 6 victory gave the Bucks their first NBA title in 50 years. The NBA-leading Suns were playing without their usual All-Star starting backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Booker missed his third straight game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Paul broke his right thumb Feb. 16. Phoenix also was missing Cam Johnson. Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 30 points.
NBA
Idaho8.com

In Wizards debut, Porzingis keys 133-123 win over Pacers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points in his first game for Washington, and the Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers 133-123. Porzingis returned from a right knee bone bruise and played for the first time since the Wizards acquired him from Dallas in a trade last month. It was his first game overall since Jan. 29. He started and made a significant impact despite playing less than half the game. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Wizards, who took control of the game with a 39-point third quarter. Malcolm Brogdon had 27 for Indiana.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

All-Star Allen injured during Cavs’ 104-96 win over Raptors

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Lauri Markkanen scored 22 and the Cleveland Cavaliers widened their lead on Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings with a 104-96 win over the Raptors. However, the win may have been costly as All-Star Jarrett Allen reportedly suffered a fractured finger and will be out indefinitely. Allen also suffered a bruised quadriceps. Darius Garland had 17 points and 10 assists, Cedi Osman added 17 points and Kevin Love 15 as Cleveland improved to 3-0 against Toronto. Pascal Siakam scored 24 and Chris Boucher 21 for the Raptors, who opened a six-game road trip without All-Star guard Fred VanVleet. He has a sore knee.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Jokic, Nuggets regroup to beat Pelicans 138-130 in OT

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 30 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied after squandering an early 21-point lead to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 138-130 on Sunday night. Jokic hit two free throws to tie it with 3.2 second remaining in regulation and then knocked in a momentum-swinging 3-pointer with 1:30 left in OT. His big night led to an improbable win in which coach Michael Malone was ejected late in the third quarter, the team completely unraveling and then regrouping down the stretch. Jokic also had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his league-leading 17th triple-double of the season. Brandon Ingram had 38 points for New Orleans.
NBA
Idaho8.com

BUBBLE WATCH: Tar Heels solidify NCAA spot, Hoosiers slide

Two games involving two of college basketball’s bluest bluebloods over the weekend left North Carolina and Indiana heading into conference tournament week on opposite ends of the NCAA Tournament bubble spectrum. The Tar Heels rolled into Cameron Indoor Stadium and handed fourth-ranked Duke a 94-81 loss Saturday night in the final home game for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. That should put the Tar Heels firmly in the field of 68. Then there’s Indiana, which had eighth-ranked Purdue on the ropes before suffering a heartbreaking 69-67 loss on Saturday night. That left the Hoosiers at 18-12 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten as they prepare for their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho8.com

All-Big East: Gillespie unanimous, Champagnie honored again

NEW YORK (AP) — Villanova guard Collin Gillespie was the only unanimous pick for the all-Big East team, and St. John’s forward Julian Champagnie joined him as a repeat selection Sunday. Connecticut guard R.J. Cole and forward Adama Sanogo also were on the first team, along with Marquette forward Justin Lewis and Seton Hall swingman Jared Rhoden. Gillespie, the co-Big East player of the year last season, is averaging 16.3 points per game to pace the 11th-ranked Wildcats. He leads the conference in 3-point shooting and free-throw percentage. Champagnie is averaging 18.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. He just missed winning the Big East scoring title for the second consecutive year, nipped by Lewis in the final game of the regular season.
BASKETBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
Idaho8.com

Ron Harper Jr. scores 15, Rutgers holds off Penn State 59-58

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Senior Ron Harper Jr. scored 15 points and hit a go-ahead free throw with 1:41 to play as Rutgers edged Penn State 59-58 after blowing a 15-point second-half lead. Caleb McConnell added two more free throws with 31.4 seconds left and Geo Baker made one to give the Scarlet Knights a 59-55 lead with 17 seconds to play. Sam Sessoms closed the lead to 59-58 with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play. Sessoms had a chance to win the game after Paul Mulcahy threw away an inbounds pass but his final 3-pointer missed.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy