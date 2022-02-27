ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Beyond Cyrano de Bergerac’s nose – the real man behind the swashbuckling hero

By Joseph Harris
Salon
Salon
 7 days ago

This article was originally published on The Conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ebMK_0eQrPc9v00

There's something quite striking missing in Peter Dinklage's performance of Cyrano de Bergerac. In the upcoming musical film, Cyrano is missing his iconic large nose.

Cyrano's nose has been integral to popular images of the character ever since Edmond Rostand's swashbuckling 1897 verse drama "Cyrano de Bergerac." This connection became even more so after Gérard Depardieu's take on the role in 1990.

In every iteration of Cyrano's tale till now, his large nose causes him trouble and affects how people perceive him. In the new film, Dinklage's form of dwarfism, called achondroplasia, as one critic wrote, "serves the same purpose the character's oversize schnoz originally did, lending Cyrano an outsider quality that he must overcompensate for in personality."

Cyrano is a witty wordsmith and staggeringly proficient swordsman, able to defeat his opponents with both verbal and physical deftness. For instance, in one scene in the Depardieu film, Cyrano duels and vanquishes a vicomte who insults his nose. He does this while improvising an elaborately complex poem called a ballade.

Despite such prowess, his looks limit him. Secretly in love with his dazzling cousin Roxane, Cyrano is held back by shame at his physical appearance. He can only find selfless, vicarious satisfaction by feeding lines of passionate poetry to his rival-cum-alter-ego, the handsome but ineloquent hero Christian, who wins Roxane's heart.

In each new retelling of the story of Cyrano we see the fragile romantic hero tormented by his own perceived lack – it is easy to forget that another Cyrano lurked still further in the background: the real-life playwright, satirist, novelist, and duellist Savinien Cyrano de Bergerac (1619-55). Because of his taste for bluster and grandiose self-mythologisation, we know relatively little for certain about the historical Cyrano.

A colourful life

As a young man, the real Cyrano was taught by the idiosyncratic polymath Pierre Gassendi and mixed in free-thinking "libertine" circles. He was known to spend time with writers such as Paul Scarron and Tristan l'Hermite. It's even believed that perhaps at the fringes of these circles was the great comic playwright Molière.

In his short life, Cyrano proved himself to be a talented and adaptable writer. He never settled down to one genre for long (tragedy, comedy, letters, fiction and more) but maintained a strong intellectually satirical vein throughout. The impressive verbal ingenuity we see in Rostand's play is also reflected in Cyrano's various writings, perhaps most cruelly in his witty fat-shaming of the actor known as Montfleury.

A would-be astronaut

The real Cyrano was very adept at self-construction and even self-mythologisation. As a young soldier, he fostered rumours that he had routed 100 attackers at once. He claimed some symbolic kinship to classical heroes and warriors by styling himself "Hercule" de Bergerac. Unsurprisingly, both these elements find their way into Rostand's play.

While the persona Cyrano adopts for himself as protagonist and narrator of his philosophical novel "L'Autre monde" is somewhat more modest and cryptic (the name of its hero "Dyrcona," a near-anagram for Cyrano). The first-person, pseudo-autobiographical fiction he spins here is even more outlandish. In this tale of adventure and daring, he claims to have travelled through outer space to visit the Moon and the Sun and to have conversed with the curious inhabitants of both.

As well as inspiring a scene in Rostand's play, the novel also anticipates the various philosophical travel narratives of Montesquieu, Jonathan Swift, and Voltaire in the following century. Indeed, Dyrcona's discussions with his various otherworldly interlocutors cover a range of theological, scientific, political, philosophical, and "libertine" topics – from theories of atomism to biblical accuracy, from cannibalistic orgies to the existence of God. Knowing that the text was philosophically and theologically contentious, he did not publish the work during his lifetime. It was published in a heavily sanitised version titled "Histoire comique" ("Comical Story") in 1657.

"L'Autre monde" remains Cyrano's most popular work and has various quirks to interest the modern reader. Among other things, the novel anticipates caravans (some moon-dwellers own mobile houses) and audiobooks (small boxes which read chapters out loud). Some of Cyrano's other fabrications are rather more fantastic: hunting weapons that simultaneously cook the game they shoot, intercontinental flight with the help of bottles of evaporating dew, musical communication, and poetry as a means of currency.

One of the most suggestive moments of the novel for many comes when the moon-dwellers explain how a large nose is the marker of someone "spiritual, courtly, affable, noble-minded, [and] liberal." This leads us back to Cyrano's actual nose: was it purely Rostand's invention? Yes and no. Contemporary illustrations of Cyrano show him to be relatively well-endowed nasally but never quite reaching the grotesque extremes we find in Rostand. Even so, in his overall encapsulation of Cyrano's swagger, ebullience, and creative verve, it is fair to say that Rostand's depiction was very much on the nose.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Outrage for Franklin Graham's "Pray for President Putin" plea

A tweet from Christian Evangelical leader Franklin Graham, calling for his followers to "Pray for President Putin today," and not the people of Ukraine who are living in fear they will be invaded by Russia has set off a wave of criticism on Twitter. According to Graham, who is a...
POTUS
Arizona Daily Sun

Review: Fall in love with Joe Wright’s ‘Cyrano’

Joe Wright is at his best when he’s making movies about love. They may not always have a happy ending. In fact, they usually don’t. But truly romantic movies seem to be a rarer and rarer thing in contemporary cinema and, like Max Ophuls and Jacques Demy before him, Wright is almost peerless in his ability to make an audience swoon and suffer in maximalist splendor.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montesquieu
Person
Molière
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Cyrano De Bergerac
Person
Voltaire
Person
Gérard Depardieu
Person
Edmond Rostand
Showbiz411

Friday Box Office: “Cyrano” Loses By More Than a Nose with Just $470K Opening Night

Which headline is best here? “Cyrano Loses By More Than A Nose”? Or “Cyrano Comes Up Short”?. Either way, “Cyrano” starring Peter Dinklage as Monsieur DeBergerac and Haley Bennett as Roxanne, has finally been sneaked into theaters by MGM/United Artists and gone to its death. The Friday take was just 470,000. Audience was composed mostly of the morbidly curious.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Behind the Curtain of ‘Cyrano’

In 2018, the director Joe Wright settled into a former knitting needle factory in Connecticut that had been turned into a 200-seat theater to watch a musical workshop production. “I just remember weeping, actually,” Wright recalls now on Zoom, in between drags of a cigarette. “I was really shocked—that’s quite unusual for me. But there was something about Haley stood up on that balcony, with Pete beneath her, and the disconnect between these two people who really, desperately loved each other. You know?”
MOVIES
The Portland Mercury

Film Review: Cyrano Is a Musical, but Why? Nobody Nose

The most astounding thing about Cyrano is not that this film, based on a French comedy from the 1890s, begins with Peter Dinklage performing a sword-fighting rap battle. It’s that this is, in fact, how the original play began. The original play introduces Cyrano as a large-nosed, charismatic, obnoxious,...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yes And No
Salon

Nuclear threat prompts mad dash for iodine

The fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the announcement that he's put Russia's nuclear deterrent system on "high alert" continues to reverberate across central Europe. The most recent indication: people living in former Soviet-era states have been rushing to pharmacies buy iodine, on the belief it...
RUSSIA
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Salon

"Village idiot" Trump would have let Putin take Ukraine "no questions asked": journalist

Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally on July 3, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. One of the ludicrous MAGA talking points being parroted in right-wing media outlets is that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine were Donald Trump still president because Putin feared Trump more than he fears President Joe Biden. Vanity Fair's Bess Levin tears that argument to pieces in a scathing March 1 column, noting some of the things that former National Security Adviser John Bolton had to say about Trump's foreign policy during a February 28 appearance on Newsmax.
SARASOTA, FL
Salon

Who is Nick Fuentes? A young white nationalist who hopes to pull the GOP all the way to Hitler

On Tuesday morning, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz posted an odd video on Twitter along with the comment, "If anyone asks me about Nick Fuentes today, this is my answer in advance." That answer boiled down to the suggestion that Fuentes is no more politically radical than the Rev. Al Sharpton, that he's faced significant persecution for his beliefs and that if conservatives don't defend Fuentes, they're effectively supporting the Orwellian prosecution of "thought crimes."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Trucker tantrum fizzles out: How the Supreme Court's anti-vaccine overreach backfired on the GOP

Fox News and Donald Trump desperately wanted to import Canada's tantrum of truckers to the U.S. The Ottawa occupation — which purported to be a protest against COVID-19 mitigation policies, but was mostly just a fascist shindig — didn't just receive endless, breathless coverage praise from the GOP's main propaganda outlet. Nor were conservative media voices intent on importing the "protest" to the U.S. Trump and Sean Hannity were openly fantasizing on-air about anti-vaccine protests turning violent in the U.S. It was going to finally be the national MAGA uprising the right has been unsubtly longing for since the January 6 insurrection failed.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Mikhail Gorbachev changed history — and then the West paved the way for Putin

As Ukraine continues to spit defiance at the sons of Red Army veterans, I wonder what Mikhail Gorbachev is thinking. Half a lifetime ago, in 1985, Gorbachev was installed as the Soviet Union's eighth and final leader, and set in in motion the perestroika reconstruction measures that ushered in the end of the Cold War, and ultimately the rise of Vladimir Putin.
POLITICS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy