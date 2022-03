Montverde (Fla.) Academy point guard Skyy Clark has decided to reopen his recruitment, backing off his pledge to the Kentucky Wildcats, he tells On3. Clark was the first recruit in his class to land a scholarship offer from John Calipari, as well as the first to commit to the ‘Cats, in October of 2020, before the start of his junior season. The 6-foot-3 guard made it official by signing on the first day of the early signing period in November. However, he has now requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO