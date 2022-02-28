ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Coming To Amazon Prime in March: The Boys Animated Series, Luci & Desi, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime has announced the films and series coming to the service in June including the animated spinoff of The Boys, documentary Lucy & Desi, and more. The service announced the films and shows arriving next month on its main service and IMDB TV, which you can check out the full...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Outlander Returns, Winning Time Charts the Lakers, Lucy and Desi Hit Amazon

After nearly two years away, Outlander returns to Starz Sunday for its sixth season of steamy, time-traveling fun. Plus, HBO probes the personal and professional lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Amy Poehler explores Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s partnership in a new documentary, Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote headline Netflix’s Pieces of Her, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
TV & VIDEOS
Rutherford Source

Coming to Prime Video in March 2022

March might be a little light on holidays, but there is plenty to celebrate in the month’s additions to the Prime Video catalog. The return of Sneaky Pete and the debut of The Dangerous Book for Boys. Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in March 2022. Coming...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CultureMap Austin

Lucy and Desi dives deep into the work and lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

For a show that’s been off the air for over 60 years, I Love Lucy is sure getting a lot of attention these days. First came Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, a film that nabbed both Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Oscar nominations for their portrayals of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively. And now comes the documentary Lucy and Desi, which dives deep into the working and personal relationship of the famous couple.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Weeknd x Dawn FMExperience Comes to Amazon Prime

The sun has not set on DAWN FM just yet. The Weeknd will premiere The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience on Amazon Prime Video this Saturday, February 26. According to Deadline, the special is a visual performance of the album; it will also stream as an “eight-track live EP” that’ll be exclusively on Prime. The video experience was created by the Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, and director Micah Bickham. The Weeknd has worked closely with Bickham, as Bickham directed the lyric videos to Dawn FM as well as the live stream performance during the album’s release. “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club,” said the Weeknd in a press release. No word yet on if Jim Carrey will make a special appearance.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#The Land Before Time#The Book Of Life#Amazon Prime Day#The Hundred Foot Journey#Luci Desi#Imdb Tv#Prime Video New#Lizzo
Kansas City Star

Everything to Know About Amazon Prime’s ‘Lucy and Desi’ Documentary

Hollywood icons! Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s boundary-breaking relationship and career evolution is the subject of Amazon Prime Video’s Lucy and Desi documentary. The film, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last month, focuses on how the I Love Lucy stars were able to change the game in Hollywood throughout their interracial marriage and years as comedy geniuses.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Midnight Studios’ Shane Gonzales on Rave, Art Department and L.A. Show

Click here to read the full article. Midnight Studios founder Shane Gonzales is limitless. Gonzales and his partner, Dre Hayes of The Foundation, have created a three-headed beast for Gonzales to express his creativity to its fullest extent.More from WWDBackstage at Givenchy RTW Fall 2022Givenchy RTW Fall 2022Calvin Luo RTW Fall 2022 It breaks down this way: Midnight Studios is Gonzales’ top-tier luxury label, Midnight Art Department is the collaborative arm that partners with companies, brands and musicians on projects, and Midnight Rave is a massive hip-hop and electronic music party and experience. Gonzales, a Southern California native, relaunched his Midnight Rave party...
DESIGN
The Guardian

Starwatch: use the moon to guide you to the planet Uranus

For the second month in a row, we’re going to use the moon as a signpost as we limber up for the big November challenge of seeing planet Uranus with our naked eyes. The chart shows the view looking west-south-west from London at 1930 GMT on 7 March 2022. The moon will be a waxing crescent with just 26% of its visible surface illuminated.
ASTRONOMY
Deadline

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ Confirmed For China Release Ahead Of Domestic

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore has been confirmed for an April 8 release in China. Marking a first in quite some time, the China date comes ahead of domestic and falls in step with the UK and a handful of other overseas markets. The Warner Bros Weibo account posted the news this morning local time, along with a new poster (scroll down to see the full version). The timing of the date confirmation gives Warner Bros a full month to market and promote the third Fantastic Beasts installment in...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy