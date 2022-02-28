Coming To Amazon Prime in March: The Boys Animated Series, Luci & Desi, More

The sun has not set on DAWN FM just yet. The Weeknd will premiere The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience on Amazon Prime Video this Saturday, February 26. According to Deadline, the special is a visual performance of the album; it will also stream as an “eight-track live EP” that’ll be exclusively on Prime. The video experience was created by the Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, and director Micah Bickham. The Weeknd has worked closely with Bickham, as Bickham directed the lyric videos to Dawn FM as well as the live stream performance during the album’s release. “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club,” said the Weeknd in a press release. No word yet on if Jim Carrey will make a special appearance.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO