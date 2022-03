Hundreds of flood alerts are in place in the wake of the third storm to hit the UK in four days, with residents along the River Severn being warned of a danger to life amid near-record water levels.There are still around 200 flood warnings and alerts across the UK and forecasters have said heavy downpours on Tuesday could slow recovery work. Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin left 1.4 million households without electricity after battering the country with strong winds and rain. Thousands of homes are still without power. Some residents have been told to evacuate amid fears the rising River...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO