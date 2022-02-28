2022 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Pairings, Results

The 2022 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament is complete and you can see the champion's path to a title below

The 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament started on Wednesday and concludes on Sunday, with the winner of the event taking the title and the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Kentucky Wildcats upset the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks, 64-62, to win the championship.

All game were held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Next year, the tournament will move to Greenville, S.C.

The full schedule, seedings and results for the tournament are below.

2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

At Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

All times central

Wednesday, March 2

Game 1: No. 13 Vanderbilt 85, No. 12 Texas A&M 69

Game 2: No. 11 Alabama 75, No. 14 Auburn 68

Thursday, March 3

Game 3: No. 8 Arkansas 61, No. 9 Missouri 52

Game 4: No. 5 Florida 53, No. 13 Vanderbilt 52

Game 5: No. 7 Kentucky 83, No. 10 Mississippi State 67

Game 6: No. 11 Alabama 74, No. 6 Georgia 62

Friday, March 4

Game 7: No. 1 South Carolina 76, No. 8 Arkansas 54

Game 8: No. 4 Ole Miss 70, No. 5 Florida 60

Game 9: No. 7 Kentucky 78, No. 2 LSU 63

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee 74, No. 11 Alabama 59

Saturday, March 5

Game 11: No. 1 South Carolina 61, No. 4 Ole Miss 51

Game 12: No. 7 Kentucky 83, No. 3 Tennessee 74

Sunday, March 6

Championship Game: No. 7 Kentucky 64, No. 1 South Carolina 62

