ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

SAG Awards: ‘CODA,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Succession’ Take Top Prizes in Emotional, Politically Charged Telecast

By Brent Lang and Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGdZS_0eQrNkrd00

Click here to read the full article.

CODA ,” a low-budget indie about a young woman who is the only hearing member of her family, captured the best performance by a motion picture cast at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. The victory capped an extraordinary run for the film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival during the height of COVID, where it earned a record-breaking deal from Apple TV Plus. The ceremony in which “CODA” took top honors played out against a backdrop of geopolitical conflict and a pandemic that has upended the way that movies and television shows are produced and distributed.

One of the players reshaping the future of entertainment, Apple TV Plus, had a very good night at the SAG Awards after being considered something of an also-ran among the various streaming giants. Not only did “CODA” capture two prizes, including a supporting actor statue for Troy Kotsur, but Apple TV Plus’s “Ted Lasso” earned best ensemble in a comedy series and a best actor in a comedy series award for its star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis. HBO’s “ Succession ,” the story of a rapacious media mogul and his squabbling children that appears to have been ripped from the photo albums of Rupert Murdoch and progeny, won the award for best ensemble in a drama series.

It was a night full of shocks, surprises, and emotional acknowledgments of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that country’s ferocious resistance in the face of a shocking attack. It’s a fight, as more than one performer noted during the telecast, that is being spearheaded by Volodymyr Zelensky, a former actor and comic turned president and unlikely wartime leader.

Will Smith, who became a global icon with roles in action blockbusters like “Independence Day” and “Bad Boys,” nabbed best actor for his moving and understated turn as Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, in “King Richard.”

“Richard Williams is a dreamer like no one you’ve ever known,” Smith said, as Venus Williams looked on. “He has a power of belief that borders on insanity and sometimes tips over the border, which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible.”

In a major upset, Jessica Chastain won best actress for her shape-shifting role as televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” over the more heavily favored Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”). “I love my artistic family and my heart is with our international family, all over the world right now, who are fighting for their safety and their freedom,” Chastain said.

Jean Smart earned her first SAG for best actress in a TV comedy after four previous nominations for her role as a caustic standup in “Hacks.” “Actors, nobody gets us,” Smart exclaimed. “Seriously, what we do is valuable. I mean, we are the tribes’ storytellers, since man crawled out of the cave…We actually are the world’s oldest profession.”

Squid Game ” stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon won best actor and best actress in a TV drama series for their roles in the survival drama that has become a water-cooler phenomenon. The South Korean show is now the most-watched series in Netflix’s history. It earned a leading three statues in total, including a prize for its stunt ensemble.

Kotsur picked up best supporting actor for his work as a deaf father in “CODA,” while Ariana DeBose nabbed best supporting actress for her role in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.” Hollywood has been under pressure to tell more diverse stories in recent years, and both DeBose, the first queer woman of color to be recognized for acting, and Kotsur, the first deaf performer to win a solo SAG award, represented important milestones. Kotsur used his time at the podium to thank the film’s producers for “…believing in us deaf actors and casting us authentically as actors who happen to be deaf.” Backstage, DeBose reflected on the barrier-breaking nature of her victory. “It’s indicative that doors are opening,” DeBose told reporters.

The awards show returned live and (mostly) in-person after SAG dramatically overhauled the previous telecast in a concession to COVID. A few performers, such as Sudeikis, accepted their awards via Zoom, but most were in Los Angeles to give there thanks in the flesh. Last year, a shortened one-hour version of the gathering was broadcast — winners were informed of their victories a few days before the telecast and their acceptance speeches were taped in advance. But with a mandatory vaccine policy and cases of coronavirus declining, SAG was back in force with stars gathering to celebrate the art of cinema, television and streaming, complete with a red carpet and a packed house. The theme of the show was, appropriately enough, “Together again.” But though spirits were buoyant, it was hard to escape the specter of a world at war. Even as the entertainment business joined together to honor itself, Ukrainians were desperately trying to repel Russian invaders in a conflict that threatened the stability of Europe and the rest of the globe. It was a situation that did not go unacknowledged.

“While tonight is a celebration, we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace,” Leslie Odom Jr. said at the start of the broadcast. Those sentiments were echoed by Smart, Fran Drescher, the former star of “The Nanny” who was recently elected president of SAG-AFTRA, Michael Keaton, Chastain and “Succession’s” Brian Cox, who urged the audience to also remember Russian citizens who opposed Vladimir Putin. “We should really join in celebrating them and hoping that they can actually make the shift, as I believe they can,” Cox said to a standing ovation.

There were other moments where the emotion of the night and the many threats facing the world cast a pall over an otherwise celebratory occasion. Keaton, the winner of best actor in a TV movie or limited series for his work in “Dopesick,” choked up while accepting his prize for his role in the drama about the opioid crisis. It was a project that cut close to home, Keaton said. He dedicated his statue to his nephew Michael, who died in 2016 following an accidental overdose of heroin and the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Best actress in a TV movie or limited series went to “Mare of Eastown’s” Kate Winslet, who was not on hand to accept her prize.

The Hollywood that gathered to toast the best performances of 2021 is being dramatically reshaped from the one that assembled during the last, pre-pandemic SAG broadcast. Major media companies like WarnerMedia and Discovery are merging, storied studios like MGM/United Artists are being absorbed by tech giants like Amazon, and a fierce contest to dominate the world of streaming is being waged. No longer is Netflix the only game in town. In the past two years, Disney, Comcast, WarnerMedia, and ViacomCBS ( recently rechristened Paramount Global ) have all launched in-house streaming services, while Amazon and Apple, armed with seemingly endless access to capital, have accelerated their entertainment ambitions. At the same time, the theatrical business has struggled to return to pre-COVID levels and many of the films up for major awards on Sunday, such as “Belfast” and “King Richard,” failed to connect at the box office.

The Screen Actors Guild is named for the union of working actors who appear in movies and shows and their membership has significant overlap with that of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group behind the Oscars. That means that awards watchers will pick over the list of the night’s winners, specifically Chastain’s unexpected victory, to see what they portend for the Academy Awards. “The Power of the Dog,” a revisionist Western that explores themes of toxic masculinity and sexuality, was shut out at the SAG Awards. It enters the Oscar race with a leading 12 nominations.

Some performers went into Sunday’s broadcast knowing they would be honored. Dame Helen Mirren received SAG’s lifetime achievement award for a career that includes turns in “The Queen,” “Prime Suspect” and “The Madness of King George.”

“Any achievement that I’ve exceeded in is the result of my mantra which basically is — be on time and don’t be an ass,” Mirren said. But Mirren closed on a more reflective note, hailing the profession and the other actors in the audience who had also devoted their lives to the craft of inhabiting the dreams, setbacks and wishes of other people all around the world. “I’m sorry, you’re a magnificent tribe stretching across culture, history and time,” she said.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Team for ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan will star and produce an “I Am Legend” follow-up feature, penned by Akiva Goldsman for Warner Bros. Smith shared a teaser photo alluding to the partnership following the news, and tagged Jordan in the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) Oscar winner Goldsman adapted Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 film and returns to pen the follow-up. Details about the new movie, including its plot and who will direct, are scarce as it is still in development. Directed by Francis Lawrence,...
MOVIES
Variety

Mitchell Ryan, Actor in ‘Dark Shadows’ and ‘Dharma & Greg,’ Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Mitchell Ryan, an actor known for roles in “Dark Shadows,” “Dharma & Greg” and movies including “Magnum Force” and “High Plains Drifter,” died Friday in Los Angeles, his agent confirmed. He was 88. Soap opera fans may remember Ryan best for his role of Burke Devlin on “Dark Shadows,” a gothic soap that aired on ABC in the late 60s and early 70s. Ryan played Burke until 1967, when he was replaced by Anthony George. Kathryn Leigh Scott, who portrayed several roles on “Dark Shadows,” shared thoughts on her costar’s death in a Friday Facebook...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Tim Considine, ‘My Three Sons’ Actor, Dies at 81

Click here to read the full article. Tim Considine, the actor best known for the role of eldest son Mike on the long-running sitcom “My Three Sons,” died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles, according to a Facebook post from his co-star Stanley Livingston. He was 81. Born in Los Angeles to a showbiz family –– his father, John Considine Jr. was an Oscar-nominated film producer for “Boys Town,” and his mother was the daughter of theater magnate Alexander Pantages –– Considine got his start as a child actor in the 1950s, playing characters in Disney Television’s “Mickey Mouse Club”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOKV

'Squid Game,' Troy Kotsur and 'Ted Lasso' win at SAG Awards

The cast of “Ted Lasso," the leads of “Squid Game” and Troy Kotsur of “CODA” have won at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony, held Sunday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and broadcast on both TNT and TBS, saw history made in a number of categories. Kotsur, best supporting actor in a film, became the first deaf actor to ever win an individual SAG award. And for the first time, actors in a non-English language series — the Korean phenomenon “Squid Game” — took home awards. Lee Jung-jae won best male actor in a drama series and Jung Ho-yeon won best female actor in a drama series.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
Tarantino
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
KEYT

‘CODA’ takes top honors at SAG Awards, Will Smith wins

In an upset, the deaf family drama “CODA” has won top honors at a very unpredictable 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards that also saw wins for the leads of “Squid Game,” the cast of “Ted Lasso” and Will Smith. Troy Kotsur of “CODA” won best supporting actor Sunday, becoming the first deaf actor win an individual SAG award. For the first time, actors in a non-English language series — the Korean phenomenon “Squid Game” — took home awards. Lee Jung-jae won best male actor in a drama series and Jung Hoyeon won best female actor in a drama series. In the television categories, Jason Sudeikis won male comedy actor, Jean Smart won female comedy actor for “Hacks” and “Ted Lasso” won comedy ensemble.
MOVIES
Apple Insider

'CODA' and 'Ted Lasso' honored at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Alongside winning individual acting categories, "CODA" and "Ted Lasso" have both won the ensemble prizes for their whole Apple TV+ casts at the latest Screen Actors Guild Awards. Apple TV+ series and films had received 12 nominations for the SAG awards, but many saw the stars competing against each other....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#The Academy Awards#Film Star#Covid#Apple Tv Plus#Hbo
Variety

Johnny Brown, ‘Good Times’ Actor and Broadway Performer, Dies at 84

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Brown, the actor, comedian and singer best known for his role as superintendent Nathan Bookman on the popular 70s sitcom “Good Times,” died Wednesday. He was 84 years old. Brown’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Broadway actress Sharon Catherine Brown, through a post shared on her Instagram. No further details on Brown’s death are available at this time. “He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet,” Sharon Catherine Brown wrote. “So there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love...
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Bubble’ Trailer: Judd Apatow’s Netflix Comedy Puts a Star-Studded Film Set in Lockdown

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has released the first trailer for ‘The Bubble,’ Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy about a cast and crew of a blockbuster movie in production during the COVID-19 pandemic. In “The Bubble,” Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal play the lead actors in the action film “Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem,” who get stranded at a hotel after the pandemic halts production. Leslie Mann and David Duchovny also star, playing a divorced acting couple forced to quarantine together. Netflix previously released a meta teaser trailer for the fictional “Cliff Beasts...
MOVIES
HeySoCal

‘CODA’, ‘Ted Lasso’ win big at 2022 SAG Awards

“CODA,” the emotional drama about the talented daughter of deaf parents looking to make her mark on the world, won the top prize at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, while “Ted Lasso” was named best TV comedy and “Succession” took the prize for top drama series.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Veteran Music Publicist Cary Baker to Retire After 42 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Cary Baker has had a distinct niche in music publicity for a good portion of the 42 years he’s worked in the field. To skip past the list of the genres and subgenres he championed, starting with his helping establish R.E.M. as a superstar act, and past a recent boutique roster of high-quality clients that always felt as curated as a good playlist, his wheelhouse might most easily be boiled down to this: “I tended to represent artists who were very NPR-able,” he says. But come March 18, “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered”...
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Power of the Dog’ Wins Top Honors From Latino Entertainment Journalists Association

Click here to read the full article. “The Power of the Dog” took top honors from this year’s edition of the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association (LEJA), winning best picture, best director and best editing from the organization. The Latino Entertainment Journalists Association announced its winners on Sunday afternoon, honoring the top achievements of 2021 films. Other major winners during the afternoon included Ariana DeBose in supporting actress for “West Side Story” and Disney’s Encanto in the categories of best voice or motion capture performance for Stephanie Beatriz, best animated film, best musical score and best song written for a film. Heading into...
MOVIES
Variety

As Song-Catalog Sales Boom, BMI Hires Outside Advisors to Help ‘Further Grow the Value’ of Its Music and Business

Click here to read the full article. Anyone paying even casual attention to the music industry must have noticed the skyrocketing value of song catalogs, which have exploded at such a rate that we’re seeing an average of two or three nine-figure deals per month, with Sting, Neil Diamond and David Bowie’s estate making multi-hundred-million-dollar sales in just the past two months. Thus, it was just a matter of time before performing rights organizations — an often-overlooked multi-billion dollar business that collects royalties when songs are played everywhere from bars and restaurants to stadiums — got into the game, and BMI, which along...
MUSIC
Variety

Glastonbury Full Lineup Revealed: Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish to Headline

Click here to read the full article. Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish are set to headline England’s Glastonbury Festival, taking place June 22-26 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. McCartney and Lamar join previously announced headliners Eilish and Ross. McCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night, while Lamar will close out the festival on Sunday. Diana Ross will fill the festival’s coveted “legends slot” on Sunday afternoon. Other notable performers include Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Lorde, Phoebe Bridgers, Kacey Musgraves, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Haim and Glass Animals. Mitski, TLC, St. Vincent, Herbie Hancock, Noel...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Fresh’ Stars Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones on Finding the ‘Fun’ in Filming a Bloody Cannibal Love Story

Click here to read the full article. Daisy Edgar-Jones may have become a bona fide star two years ago when she starred in Hulu’s hit drama series “Normal People,” but Thursday night marked the first time she actually walked a premiere red carpet. Edgar-Jones jetted to Los Angeles from the U.K. for the premiere of “Fresh,” her new horror-thriller that co-stars Sebastian Stan and Jojo T. Gibbs, at Hollywood Post 43. “I always kind of imagined like, what if one day I get to go to a film premiere in Hollywood,” Edgar-Jones told me. “It’s all overwhelming, but in a great way....
MOVIES
Variety

‘King Richard’, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Top ACE Eddie Awards

Click here to read the full article. “King Richard” editor Pamela Martin topped the dramatic feature editing category at the American Cinema Editors 72nd ACE Eddie Awards, while “Tick, Tick … Boom!’s” Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum won the category for best edited comedic feature during Saturday’s in-person ceremony at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. “It’s a great honor to be recognized by my peers, most importantly,” Martin told Variety before the ceremony. “I’m over the moon and I’m so grateful to be in such wonderful, talented company from the other nominees.” Michelle Statter accepted the prestigious ACE Golden Eddie Award...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Ritz-Carlton Transforms Presidential Suites to Promote Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Click here to read the full article. Showtime and The Ritz-Carlton are teaming up this spring to bring the White House to the people in a new promotion for the upcoming Showtime anthology series “The First Lady.” “We are excited to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Bonvoy to bring to life the world of ‘The First Lady’ for hotel guests, Marriott Bonvoy members and the public,” said Showtime CMO Michael Engleman. “Our longstanding relationship with Marriott International provides guests access to premium Showtime content and this one-of-a-kind experience builds on that tradition to spotlight these remarkable women.” “The First Lady” which...
POTUS
Variety

Variety

52K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy