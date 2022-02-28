Penn State ‘Reviewing’ Latest Masking Guidelines From CDC

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is reviewing its mask policy after the CDC’s updated guidance, according to an announcement released last week. As of right now, Pitt’s indoor mask mandate stands, but the university expects changes may be made before the end of the spring semester. Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office wrote to its campus community on March 3 that its Healthcare Advisory Group will be meeting this week. The group will be discussing how the CDC’s guidelines, which have generally given more leeway to institutions about dropping mask mandates, should impact Pitt’s own masking protocols. Pitt students go on their spring break starting this week, and an announcement is not expected to be made until after their return to campus at the earliest. Other universities in the area either already have adjusted their plans or are in the process of doing so. Penn State is modifying its indoor mask mandate, while IUP is removing it altogether. Duquesne University is also waiting until students return from their spring break to determine if masks can be optional.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO