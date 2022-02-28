ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Penn State ‘Reviewing’ Latest Masking Guidelines From CDC

By Onward State
Onward State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State is considering making changes to its campus making policies to reflect new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the university said this weekend. On Friday, the CDC made changes to its community level metrics, which now factor COVID-19 hospitalizations, local hospital capacities, and cases...

