A three-month-old girl with an undiagnosed brain tumour was left ‘hours away from death’ after doctors dismissed her swollen head as ‘normal baby stuff’, her mother says. Molly Mai Wardle-Hampton began experiencing seizures weeks after being born and her mother, 37-year-old nurse Corrine, took her to the GP who dismissed her concerns multiple times.Corrine, who lives in north Wales with her partner, Paul, said under different circumstances, her daughter “would have ended up with severe brain damage or it probably would have killed her”.Molly’s head became swollen and she was struggling to move her eyes freely after her visit visit...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO