Caitlin Clark on winning a Big Ten title, seeing teammates' 3-pointers drop

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa star Caitlin Clark (38 points)...

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

One day remains in the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Only a handful of games will be played on Sunday, the final day of the 2021-22 men’s college basketball season. Major conference tournaments are set to begin next week. It’s the most wonderful time of the year in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Iowa State
Sioux City Journal

Iowa women's hoops advances to Big Ten title game as Clark scores 41

INDIANAPOLIS-- One more win. The University of Iowa women's basketball team is headed to the Big Ten title game after it's latest victory, an 83-66 drubbing of Nebraska in the tournament semis, thanks to an otherworldly performance from Caitlin Clark. Clark scored 41 points for the Hawkeyes, with 10 rebounds...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Pointers
Pioneer Press

Gophers’ Gable Steveson wins third Big Ten wrestling title, this time by forfeit

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gophers star Gable Steveson won his third consecutive title at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on Sunday, and he barely had to step onto the mat. Steveson, a senior from Apple Valley, became just the seventh wrestler in Minnesota history to win at least three titles when Tony Casioppi of Iowa medically forfeited the championship match to Steveson.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KCCI.com

Champs! Iowa women win Big Ten Tournament Title

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa Hawkeyes are Big Ten Champions. The No. 2 seed Hawkeyes outlasted Indiana, the No. 5 seed, 74-67 Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, giving Iowa its third Big Ten Tournament Title in school history. They also won in 2001 and 2019. This content is imported from Twitter....
BASKETBALL
247Sports

CHAMPS: Illini claim first Big Ten title in 17 years with comeback win over Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Five years ago, Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams as freshmen suffered through one of the worst seasons in modern Illinois basketball history (14-18, 4-14 Big Ten) in Brad Underwood’s first season as Illinois head coach. On Sunday, Frazier and Williams in their final games as Illini at State Farm Center cut down the nets as Big Ten regular-season champions.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA

