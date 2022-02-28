Police: Wanted Kan. man found hiding in walls of basement

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir went down memory lane on County Edition on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM that aired March 3, 2022. On the show, he said the way things worked over 100 years ago was the sheriff worked in the county seat, but each town throughout Barton County had their own jail. If you committed a misdemeanor crime, you would be put in the city jail and wait to see the city judge. If you committed a felony or serious crime, that case had to be heard in the district court in Great Bend. A telegraph would be sent, and the sheriff’s office would hitch up a horse and buggy to get the prisoner and bring him or her back to Great Bend.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO