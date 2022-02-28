ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Police: Wanted Kan. man found hiding in walls of basement

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after an incident at a southwest Kansas residence. On February 24, police served an arrest search warrant for 38-year-old Luis Adrian Molina of Garden...

Great Bend Post

75-year-old KC-area man accused of being fake police officer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 75-year-old Kansas City-area man faces charges for allegedly pretending to be a police officer and pulling over a driver. KCTV-TV reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol launched an investigation in January after a driver became suspicious after being pulled over. The driver told the patrol that after he passed another vehicle, that driver began following him closely, flashed his headlights and activated emergency lights.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Two Harvey Co. deputies fired for reported harassment

HARVEY COUNTY—The Harvey County Sheriff's Office has terminated the employment of two Detention Center deputies following an internal investigation into harassment claims, according to a media release. On February 18, sheriff's office administration opened an internal investigation following notification of allegations of harassment involving two detention deputies. They were...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas burglary suspect dropped his ID

What a Salina man left behind aided police in his arrest Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Moundview Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a vehicle theft, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus. Someone had entered a residence and stolen a...
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

KBI: Former Kan. officer accused of rape while on duty

DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Friday arrested a man who was formerly an officer of the Lawrence Police Department, according to a media release from the agency. On Nov. 1, 2021, the Lawrence Police Department requested KBI assistance after they received a report that...
LAWRENCE, KS
Person
Adrian Molina
Great Bend Post

Police: Violent drive-by shooting injured 2-year-old Kan. girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for a violent drive by shooting. On Wednesday, officers received information that 24-year-old Tray Robinson was in Wichita and had active warrants in connection with a drive-by investigation in Topeka where a home was shot over 80 times and a 2-year-old girl was critically injured, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

The going rate to house prisoners at the Barton County jail

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir went down memory lane on County Edition on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM that aired March 3, 2022. On the show, he said the way things worked over 100 years ago was the sheriff worked in the county seat, but each town throughout Barton County had their own jail. If you committed a misdemeanor crime, you would be put in the city jail and wait to see the city judge. If you committed a felony or serious crime, that case had to be heard in the district court in Great Bend. A telegraph would be sent, and the sheriff’s office would hitch up a horse and buggy to get the prisoner and bring him or her back to Great Bend.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Lawmakers react after shooting at Kansas high school

JOHNSON COUNTY —State and national leaders issued statements Friday after a student at Olathe East High School shot and wounded the school resource officer and a school administrator. Just after 10:30 a.m, police and emergency crews responded to report of a shooting at the school at 127th Street and...
OLATHE, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (3/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/2) At 7:16 a.m. a sick person was reported at 1150 240th Avenue in Pawnee County. At 5:19 p.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of E. K-4 Highway in Hoisington. Fire. At 6:38 p.m. a fire was reported at 181...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. high court denies motion to change plea in murder conviction

Mc PHERSON, Kan. — The Kansas Supreme Court has denied a motion to withdraw a plea from a McPherson man convicted of murder in a case from 2012. The state's highest court affirmed a decision from McPherson County District Court denying the motion from Dustin Smith to withdraw his plea on first degree murder. Smith was convicted in the May 2011 shooting death of 30-year-old Justin Milne whose body was found near Marion Reservoir. Smith was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 20 years.
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff IDs officer wounded in Kansas high school shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement and school officials are crediting School Resource Officer Erik Clark for his actions during Friday's shooting at Olathe East High School. On social media, the Johnson County Sheriff's office said, "the entire Sheriff’s Office is keeping SRO Erik Clark, his family and his Olathe Police family in our prayers."
OLATHE, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (3/3)

BOOKED: Payton Oxford on Cowley County warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Linda Fernandez on Barton County District Court case for contempt of court, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Danielle Delgadillo on police department warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Second suspect charged in Kansas City triple murder

JACKSON COUNTY— A 21-year-old man has been charged in the deaths of three people in Kansas City, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's office. Joshua Bell, of Kansas City, was charged with three counts of second-degree accessory murder, unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of armed criminal action.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
