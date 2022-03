Mutual growth. Camila Cabello opened up about the reason for her split from Shawn Mendes and revealed where the former couple stands now. “As I get older, the priorities shift,” the “Havana” songstress, 25, said during a Thursday, March 3, interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”

