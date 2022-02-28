SAG Awards 2022: All the Red Carpet Looks

Tonight, the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards—better known as the SAG Awards—will take place in Santa Monica, California, airing live at 8 p.m. EST. The star-studded event kicks off a busy awards season over the next few weeks, and will celebrate the best performances in both film and television. (It also marks the return of the in-person SAG ceremony after airing a pre-taped celebration in 2021). House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog have the most film nominations, while Succession, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso lead the pack for TV nominations.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO