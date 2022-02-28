ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Police engage in vehicle pursuit, driver found dead

 7 days ago

CHEYENNE – At approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched to Wyoming Downs, located at 3617 East Lincolnway, for a report of a woman using methamphetamine on the premises.

As officers arrived, the woman led the scene in a vehicle that didn't belong to her. An officer followed and attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of College Drive and Campstool Road, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit toward westbound Interstate 80.

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined in the pursuit and continued following the suspect westbound for several miles. A deputy pulled in front of the pursuit and successfully deployed spike strips, which safely stopped the vehicle along the side of the interstate.

Officers and deputies then gave the driver multiple commands to exit the vehicle but did not receive a response. After seeing no movement, officers approached the vehicle to speak with the female suspect and found her to be deceased due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No further injuries were reported.

